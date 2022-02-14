Rakhi Sawant part ways with husband Ritesh Singh after Bigg Boss 15 | Rakhi Sawant splits from husband Ritesh Singh

focus only on work Rakhi further wrote – I am sad that this happened to us before Valentine's but we needed to take a strong decision. I wish Ritesh all the best for his life to come but at this point in life I have to focus only on my work and career. I want to keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for always understanding me and always supporting me. Significantly, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh Singh were also seen together in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. the world used to say false It is interesting that when Rakhi Sawant shared her wedding pictures with the world, Rakhi was alone in those pictures. Everyone laughed at her that she was only fooling the world. However, Ritesh's name was also on the bangle he wore in his hand. But no one believed Rakhi's marriage and continued to make fun of her. But Rakhi said that her husband is not ready to come in front of the world. Big Boss Season 14 Secrets Revealed In an episode of Bigg Boss season 14, Rakhi Sawant was seen crying bitterly in front of Devoleena and told the truth of her marriage. Rakhi told that her husband is married and has a child. In this season too, Rakhi shared her grief with Shamita that her and Ritesh's marriage is illegal as Ritesh and his first wife are not divorced yet. Rakhi also said that after going out of the house, she will ask Ritesh for her rights and legally become his wife or else she will part ways.

First wife also made allegations

While outside the house, Ritesh’s first wife also accused him of assault. He said that Ritesh had locked him in the room and beat him with a belt for four to five hours. Ritesh also has a son. His wife, fed up with domestic violence, fled from Ritesh’s Chennai house to her parents’ house in Bihar. He also said that Ritesh had demanded dowry from him many times. However, Ritesh had called all these allegations baseless.

husband praised

Rakhi Sawant was seen praising her husband Ritesh many times inside the house. Once getting emotional, he told Shamita Shetty that it was Ritesh who took full responsibility for his mother’s cancer treatment. Not only this, Rakhi said that she needs a person with money to fix things in her life and Ritesh fulfills all those needs.

Salman had planted a tree

Rakhi Sawant is one such personality whom everyone respects and adores. In Bigg Boss, Salman Khan was seen standing for Rakhi and he also slammed Ritesh for his behaviour. The rest of Bigg Boss contestants also believed that the rudeness with which Riteish treats Rakhi is disrespectful and Rakhi should not tolerate this behaviour. Now after leaving the house, Rakhi has decided to separate from Ritesh. There is no talk of divorce because he is not divorced from Ritesh’s first wife and hence the marriage of Rakhi and Ritesh is illegal.