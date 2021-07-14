Rakhi Sawant popular bhojpuri song navratan tel, watch video | Rakhi Sawant made fans’ pain fail in a moment with Bhojpuri song, applied a lot of oil!

New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant has been in the Bollywood and TV industry for many years. Rakhi Sawant came to Bollywood as an item girl. More than one of his dance numbers made a splash. After working in many films, Rakhi Sawant also worked in reality shows. There also Rakhi Sawant’s flame remained intact. Rakhi made people laugh a lot with her outspoken and funny style, but do you know, Rakhi Sawant has also worked in Bhojpuri film industry.

Rakhi’s fame in Bhojpuri industry too

Rakhi Sawant has rocked Bollywood and TV industry as well as Bhojpuri industry with her dance numbers. Rakhi Sawant worked in Bhojpuri’s superhit film ‘Sabse Bada Champion’. Rakhi was seen doing an item number in this film. The lyrics of the song were ‘Navratan Tel…’ Like the rest of Rakhi’s songs, this song also became a big hit. Now this song is making a lot of noise on social media and is going viral.

rakhi hot dance

Rakhi Sawant has done a bang dance on this song. Rakhi danced a lot in the song and won the hearts of the people. In the song, Rakhi is seen wearing Chaniya-choli, heavy jewelery and boots. People are praising Rakhi’s dance as well as Rakhi’s style. This song of Rakhi Sawant, released in the year 2019, has been viewed more than 48 lakh times on YouTube.

Rakhi Sawant’s new song released recently

Let me tell you, even after coming out of Bigg Boss 14’s house, Rakhi Sawant’s fun is not over. She is seen in the same mood even today. Rakhi Sawant’s style makes the fans laugh a lot. Rakhi Sawant remains in the headlines continuously since Bigg Boss 14 came out of the house. Whenever she is spotted somewhere, she makes people laugh a lot in a funny way. Recently Rakhi’s new song has also been released. The lyrics of the song, ‘Mere Dream Mein Teri Entry…’ have been liked by the people very much. Every day Rakhi keeps promoting her song.

