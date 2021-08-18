Rakhi Sawant Raksha Bandhan with Salman Khan: Rakhi Sawant on Salman Khan: Rakhi Sawant wants to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Salman Khan

The Rakshabandhan festival will be celebrated across the country on August 22 this year. Industry entertainment center House Rakhi Sawant is also very excited about the festival. ‘Bigg Boss’ fame dancer and entertainer Rakhi Sawant says that she wants to wear Rakshabandhan on Salman Khan’s wrist. Rakhi says that Salman Khan has helped her like a real brother. Rakhi says that Salman Bhai treated her mother and gave her new life.

‘Please make some custom rakhi for Salman Bhai’

In a conversation with ‘Pinkvilla’, Rakhi has expressed her desire. She says, ‘I want to tie rakhi to Vikas Gupta. He has done so much for me. I am also going to tie rakhi for my brother Rakesh and Sanjay Dada. Apart from all this, I also want to tie rakhi to Salman bhai as he has given new life to my mother. I want someone to make a custom rakhi with a photo of Salman Bhai.

In April, Salman operated on Rakhi’s mother

In April this year, Rakhi Sawant had said that her mother had died of cancer. The doctor advised surgery to remove the tumor. Salman Khan helped Rakhi and operated on her mother. Rakhine 1. Shared a video with Mom in April. In it, Rakhi says, ‘Today my mother has an operation. Dr. Sanjay Sharma will remove the cancerous tumor today. I am so happy that mom doesn’t have to take any tension anymore. Later in the video, Rakhi Sawant’s mother joins hands and says, ‘I salute Salman. Jesus has sent Salman Khan as an angel in his life. He is standing behind me and performing my operation today. I pray that his family will always be happy and safe from all adversity. ‘



‘Every household should have a boy like Salman-Sohail’

In this video, Rakhi further says, ‘Thank you Salman ji. You saved my mother’s life today. God and you are having such a big operation today. Every household should have a boy like Salman and Sohail.

‘Big Boss OTT’ lots of drama outside the house

Rakhi Sawant was much talked about two days ago due to her play ‘Bigg Boss’ outside the house. Shahnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla appeared in the show ‘Weekend Ka War’. After this Rakhi looked a little irritated. She said that she also wants to enter the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. The next day, Rakhi arrived outside the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ wearing a ‘Spider-Man’ dress. He did a lot of plays there. Rakhi said she is going to bear and wants to tell Bigg Boss that she should be taken home too.

Rakhi Sawant called Sehajpal his brother outside the film city

‘Big Boss’ got me a lot of love

Rakhi Sawant says that ‘Bigg Boss’ has given a new height to her career. Rakhi said, ‘Everyone in the world has judged me. But ‘Big Boss’ never did me justice. I have been accepted as I am. It is because of this show that I have received so much love in the world. I want to live in a ‘Big Boss’ house forever.