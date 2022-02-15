Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant said on breaking the relationship with husband Ritesh- 'I wanted to be a mother, but…'

12 seconds ago
by admin
Rakhi Sawant said on breaking the relationship with husband Ritesh- ‘I wanted to be a mother, but…’
She was happy that Ritesh came openly in front of the world. On the other hand, many things about him have come out in the open. Rakhi says that she does not understand.

Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant has recently announced to end her relationship with her husband Ritesh. Both had entered Bigg Boss 15 together. Rakhi Sawant is looking very sad after separating from her husband. He told in an interview to E-Times that Ritesh has stopped taking his calls and is not even talking to his mother.

Rakhi said that Riteish has rarely been with her after marriage. Although they tried hard to live together like husband and wife. Rakhi told that she did not know much about Ritesh’s first marriage. A lot came to light after Bigg Boss came out of the house. Despite this, she tried to run her relationship with her husband. Rakhi says that she wants to become a mother, but their relationship did not last long. The actress said that if Ritesh comes back to her now, then she should have her own house and car.

According to Rakhi, she was happy that Riteish came openly in front of the world. On the other hand, many things about him have come out in the open. Rakhi says that she does not understand why Ritesh decided to walk away from this relationship.

She feels that Riteish was staying with her only to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. Along with this, Rakhi said that “Riteish was not touching or kissing me in front of the media.”

Let us tell you that Rakhi Sawant was seen having a good time with her husband after coming out of Big Boss house. He has suddenly surprised the audience through his Instagram post. He gave information about his and Ritesh’s relationship.

In which he wrote, “Dear fans and well wishers, just wanted to say that Riteish and I have decided to separate. A lot has happened after Bigg Boss show and I was unaware of some things which were out of my control. We tried to sort out our differences and handle things, but I think it’s good that we both move on peacefully and enjoy our separate lives.”


