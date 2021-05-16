Rakhi Sawant says she got attached to Abhinav Shukla during the fake love angle with him on Bigg Boss 14





Rakhi Sawant courted the limelight during her stint in Bigg Boss 14 with trademark weird gimmicks, no filters attached. She managed to survive on the present and competed in the finale in opposition to standard names resembling Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and beginner Nikki Tamboli. She additionally showered "loopy" love on Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla. She went on to say on nationwide tv that she has frozen her eggs and can ask Abhinav to be the donor. Rakhi has now admitted that she got attached to Abhinav whereas she was faking love angle with her on the controversial actuality present.

"Fundamental toh sirf entertain kar rahi thi aur haan, unke husband ke saath most important jhootha affair chala rahi thi. However kahin-kahin pe, most important jhooth nahi bolungi, he was such a pleasant particular person, ki thoda sa ek attachment insaan ko ho jaata hai. Jaanwar ke saath ho jaata hai toh woh toh ek jeeta-jaagta insaan hai (I began a fake affair with Rubina's husband for leisure. However I gained't lie, someplace I got a bit of attached as a result of he was such a pleasant particular person. One will get attached even to animals and this was a human being)," Rakhi instructed Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

From pulling Abhinav's pant strings to calling him a pervert, Rakhi revelled in the nasty acts to flip the focus of the cameras in direction of her. Love her, hate her however you certainly can not ignore Rakhi Sawant. She is undoubtedly the queen of controversies courtesy her weird antics, gimmicks and loud behaviour.

“He was a pleasant particular person, apne biwi ka bohot care karta tha. Har cheez mein good tha (he cared for his spouse lots. He was good in each manner),” she added.

The spotlight about Rakhi, as we’ve got seen over the years, is that she doesn’t consider in filters when it comes to her antics. Rakhi positively doesn’t perceive what not to do or say on nationwide TV. She has brazenly spoken mentioned her “botox” job during her entry, her nostril implants after her combat with former contestant Jasmin Bhasin, and shared stunning revelations about her life claiming {that a} man had pressured himself on her when she was younger, in return of cash. Bigg Boss had to intervene and ask her not to share such particulars on tv. Rakhi additionally shared particulars about her marriage with somebody known as Ritesh, saying that her husband was already married and had a baby once they got married.

