Rakhi Sawant Shares Picture With Sonu Kakkar, Anu Malik, Aditya Narayan, Fans Are Super Excited





Daman: Indian Idol 12 has at all times managed to seize eyeballs with its fascinating movie star friends. From Asha Parekh to Rekha and Kumar Sanu to Neetu Kapoor, the singing actuality present has at all times been entertaining. The newest movie star to affix the bandwagon is Bigg Boss 14 contestant and controversial queen Rakhi Sawant. The actor flew to the shoot location and shared how excited she is to characteristic within the upcoming Indian Idol 12. Posting an image from the units of Indian Idol 12, she could be seen posing with host Aditya Narayan and judges Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar. She had additionally posted her many footage flaunting her outfit of the day. She could be seen clad in a shiny orange saree cinched on the waist with a belt, a golden shirt, accessorised with Maharashtrian nathni together with different gold jewelry. Additionally Learn – Mini Mathur Calls Indian Idol 12 a ‘Toddler’, Refuses to be a A part of The Present Once more

Sharing a video, she wrote, “Hey guys, look the place I’m! I’m on the units of Indian Idol. It’s so thrilling. Wow! I loved myself lots. My episode goes to return quickly, so prepare to observe it. Dhamaka honewala hai!”

Rakhi Sawant lastly returned to tv screens together with her look on Bigg Boss 14. After her stint on Bigg Boss 14, she is commonly seen interacting and sharing her opinion on related subjects. Her mom is affected by most cancers and not too long ago underwent surgical procedure for a similar.

Indian Idol 12, however, is embroiled in controversy after Kishore Kumar particular episode aired on TV screens. His son Amit Kumar, who was the visitor movie star on the present, claimed that he was requested to reward all of the makers’ contestants and didn’t prefer it.