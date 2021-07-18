Entertainment Rakhi Sawant Showed The Menu Of Dishul aka Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Wedding | Rakhi Sawant, who reached Rahul Vaidya’s wedding, showed glimpses of the food, watching the video did not make her mouth water

Written by

Rakhi Sawant Showed The Menu Of Dishul aka Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Wedding | Rakhi Sawant, who reached Rahul Vaidya’s wedding, showed glimpses of the food, watching the video did not make her mouth water Rakhi Sawant Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar finally tied the knot. Many stars of the entertainment world reached the wedding of these two, one of which was Rakhi Sawant. The actress showed in a video what was being found in Rahul’s wedding. file photo

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);

#Rakhi #Sawant #Showed #Menu #Dishul #aka #Rahul #Vaidya #Disha #Parmar #Wedding #Rakhi #Sawant #reached #Rahul #Vaidyas #wedding #showed #glimpses #food #watching #video #mouth #water