Rakhi Sawant slams AAP leader Raghav Chadha: Rakhi Sawant and Raghav Chadha News: After Raghav Chadha’s statement, Rakhi Sawant slapped him.
‘The Khabri’ has shared a video of Rakhi Sawant on its Twitter handle. In this you can see that Rakhi Sawant knows from the media that Raghav Chadha has called her Rakhi Sawant of politics. On this she says, ‘Raghav Chadha stay away from me and my name. If you know my name, I’ll take your pants off. Mr. Chadha, you see, you wanted my name to be trending.
Rakhi Sawant praised actress Kavita Kaushik for her help in the video. Speaking about the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, Rakhi Sawant says that she thinks either Divya Agarwal or Pratik Sehajpal should win the show as both have played very well.
Rakhi Sawant also shared two posts on her Instagram account. In one post, he saw himself trending and said what he has done now. In the second post, he congratulates himself on trending on Twitter and thanks God.
