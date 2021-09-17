Rakhi Sawant slams AAP leader Raghav Chadha: Rakhi Sawant and Raghav Chadha News: After Raghav Chadha’s statement, Rakhi Sawant slapped him.

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who entertains the Bollywood industry, is often in the news for her statements. Once again it is in the headlines and in the top trend on Twitter. In fact, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha used Rakhi Sawant’s name in one of his statements. After this, when Rakhi Sawant got this information, she got angry. Rakhi Sawant then warned Raghav Chadha with her words. His video is going viral on social media.

Congress leader Navjyot Singh Sidhu had made a statement about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After this, Raghav Chadha targeted Navjyot Singh Sidhu and called him Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics. When Rakhi Sawant found out, she angrily took Chadha.



‘The Khabri’ has shared a video of Rakhi Sawant on its Twitter handle. In this you can see that Rakhi Sawant knows from the media that Raghav Chadha has called her Rakhi Sawant of politics. On this she says, ‘Raghav Chadha stay away from me and my name. If you know my name, I’ll take your pants off. Mr. Chadha, you see, you wanted my name to be trending.

Punjab Assembly polls: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha attacks Navjot Sidhu, calls Punjab politics ‘Rakhi Sawant’

Rakhi Sawant praised actress Kavita Kaushik for her help in the video. Speaking about the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, Rakhi Sawant says that she thinks either Divya Agarwal or Pratik Sehajpal should win the show as both have played very well.

Rakhi Sawant also shared two posts on her Instagram account. In one post, he saw himself trending and said what he has done now. In the second post, he congratulates himself on trending on Twitter and thanks God.