Rakhi Sawant speaks unwanted stuff while moving towards car, says i have everything large | Rakhi Sawant’s tongue could not be restrained, said- my everything is big!

New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant’s fun is not over even after Bigg Boss 14 came out of the house. She is seen in the same mood even today. Rakhi Sawant’s style makes the fans laugh a lot. Now a video of him has surfaced, which is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Rakhi is seen in a different style in this video. After watching the video, the fans are bursting with laughter. In this video, Rakhi first says something awkward and then covers it up.

The strange thing that came out of Rakhi’s mouth

In the video of Rakhi Sawant that dominated social media, you can see that Rakhi is talking to the paparazzi. Also, drink coffee outside the coffee shop. Just then a little girl comes and asks Rakhi to dance with them. Rakhi does two steps with the girl and the girl leaves. After drinking coffee, Rakhi walks towards her car. Only then a person says that how big your heart is.

Rakhi Sawant had to give clarification

Rakhi Sawant says in response to this, ‘Apna everything is big.’ The people standing there start laughing out loud. Giving clarification on this, Rakhi says, ‘Hey, I am talking about heart, liver, lungs. Do you guys think anything else?’ In such a situation, once again Rakhi could not control her tongue. By the way, this video is not recent, but it is a bit old. Rakhi’s video became increasingly viral on social media in the last lockdown.

Rakhi Sawant’s song released recently

Let me tell you, Rakhi Sawant remains in the headlines continuously since Bigg Boss 14 came out of the house. Whenever she is spotted somewhere, she makes people laugh a lot in a funny way. Recently Rakhi’s new song has also been released. The lyrics of the song are, ‘Mere dream mein teri entry…’ People have liked the song very much. Every day Rakhi keeps promoting her song.

VIDEO

