Rakhi Sawant supports Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra, says people are trying to fetch money | Rakhi Sawant came in support of Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, shocked by making such a statement

New Delhi: Raj Kundra, the super dancer judge and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 for making adult films. He has now been sent to custody till July 23. Recently when Rakhi Sawant has also given her reaction on this matter. Rakhi has come out in support of both Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra.

Rakhi Sawant came in support of Raj Kundra

While talking to the paparazzi, ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Rakhi Sawant expressed her disappointment over his arrest. Rakhi said that Raj Kundra is a respected person. He also praised Shilpa Shetty and described her as a very hardworking actress. Rakhi fully supported the couple and said that Shilpa does not deserve to go through all this. He rejected all the allegations against him and said that whoever said so is trying to blackmail him and malign his image.

Rakhi says – trying to recover money

Rakhi Sawant said, ‘Nothing is like this, some people are trying to extort money from Raj Kundra and legend Shilpa Shetty. I love you Shilpa. I love them with all my heart. I remember Shilpa Shetty worked very hard. This is an attempt to defame them. Trying to malign his name. I cannot believe that Raj Kundra would have done anything like this. He is a respectable person.

Shilpa has helped Rakhi Sawant

Also, Rakhi Sawant told that Shilpa Shetty has helped her in getting work. She said that her item song ‘Tuk Tuk Dekhe’ from ‘Crazy 4’ was originally offered to Shilpa, but Shilpa suggested Rakhi’s name to Rakesh Roshan.

Raj accused of making pornographic films

On the recent case, the Mumbai Police said that in February this year, a case was registered in the Mumbai Crime Branch for making pornographic films. It was alleged in the complaint that these films are made and published through some apps. The police started its investigation by registering a case in this matter. Raj Kundra’s name has been exposed in this case. The commissioner said that during the investigation it was found that Raj Kundra is the main accused in this racket. The police have got many concrete evidence against him. After this, he was arrested on Monday.

Also read: Poonam Pandey felt sorry for Shilpa Shetty, said this about Raj Kundra

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to