Rakhi Sawant ties Rakhi to Salman Khan: Rakhi Sawant ties Rakhi to Salman Khan Sohail and Vikas Gupta Watch her video

Rakhi Sawant considers Bollywood actor Salman Khan as her brother and even before this Rakshabandhan she had said that she wants to wear Rakhi. Rakhi Sawant did the same, though she shared his video a bit late.

However, Rakhi has shared this video after Rakshabandhan. While sharing the video, he wrote, ‘My brother Salman Khan, Sohail, Vikas Gupta … Happy Rakhi to all of you, all three of you stood behind me and helped me.’





In this video, Vikas Gupta, whom Rakhi considers his brother and a very good friend, comes to meet Rakhi. Rakhibandhan plate is seen in Rakhi’s hand. However, here Salman, not Sohail himself, but his picture is seen on the wall. Rakhi commented on the picture of Salman and Sohail. Rakhi says that Sohail and Salman have taken care of everything from her mother’s operation. She wants to tie a rakhi, but she is currently in Russia, so she can’t.



Rakhi seems to be telling Vikas Gupta, you are in Mumbai now, so I will tie you Rakhi. When Rakhi Sawant was in Bigg Boss, her mother was hospitalized with cancer. For this reason, Rakhi had decided to leave the house with the prize money from ‘Bigg Boss 14’ so that she could treat her mother with that money. However, Rakhi herself had said that Sohle and Salman have borne the entire cost of her mother’s treatment and operation.