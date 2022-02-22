Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant told Karan Johar as her dress designer, users are giving funny reactions on social media

22 seconds ago
by admin
Rakhi Sawant has recently jokingly told Karan Johar as her dress designer.

Rakhi Sawant, famous for her entertainment, is the owner of Will. His cool things are liked by his fans. Whatever comes to Rakhi’s mind, she always speaks openly, it does not matter to her what people will think about her. Rakhi is in the news a lot these days due to the news of separation from her husband. On the other hand, she has returned after enjoying the marriage of her friend and Big Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan. Meanwhile, he again said such a thing, due to which he is in a lot of discussion on social media.

The paparazzi never miss a single chance to capture Rakhi and talk to her. The video of what Rakhi has said to the paparazzi this time from Afsana’s wedding is becoming increasingly viral. Rakhi told which designer has made her dress. Actually Rakhi says that her clothes have been designed by famous designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar.

It was fine till Manish Malhotra, but no one is able to digest that Karan Johar has designed his clothes. Yes why? Rakhi’s statements are always headlines. Rakhi’s video has been uploaded on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram page. In which Rakhi is twirling. Rakhi is wearing a yellow salwar suit. Rakhi is saying, “Designer by Manish Malhotra & Karan Johar”. Lots of comments are coming on this video. One user wrote, True Entertainment. At the same time, many people are making fun of him.

Let us tell you that Rakhi Sawant recently informed the fans about her separation from her husband through her Instagram. After which Rakhi looked very sad. On the other hand, her husband Ritesh is categorically refusing to say anything about Rakhi. Rakhi shared a video of her friend’s wedding.

In which she was getting mehndi applied, Rakhi was seen saying in it that I am getting henna for the first time. With which Ritesh shared a post, in which henna was applied on Rakhi’s hands. With this, he had given the caption, ‘First time’? After this, Ritesh had talked about making some revelations about Rakhi on Live through a post. However, after some time he refused to do so and wrote on Instagram, ‘The heart does not testify’.


