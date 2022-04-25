Rakhi Sawant turns messiah for street kids as she gives them iftaar party | Rakhi Sawant breaks fast with street children, gives iftari party

Recent FIR Recently an FIR has been registered against Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi was accused of hurting the sentiments of the tribal community. Rakhi had released a video in which she was seen dancing in a tribal look, wearing short clothes. After the FIR, Rakhi Sawant had apologized and said that forgive your daughter. RRR Party Host Recently, Rakhi Sawant was discussed a lot with the success party of RRR. Actually, it seemed that the host of this party is Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi Sawant was a part of this party and she made fierce videos for her Instagram, the stars were also seen interacting with Rakhi and giving her pictures. Meanwhile, in a video, Rakhi reaches out to Karan Johar who ignores Rakhi. After this Karan Johar was trolled heavily. Rakhi clarified However, after being trolled by Karan Johar, Rakhi clarified that Karan Johar is not such a person and he cannot do this to anyone. Just the timing of her video was a bit wrong because when she reached Karan, Karan was talking to someone else and his attention did not go to Rakhi and her phone camera. Rakhi also shared her picture with Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. discussion with bigg boss It is worth noting that Rakhi Sawant had exploded in Bigg Boss 15 last year by bringing her husband in front of the world. Rakhi Sawant entered this season with her husband Ritesh Singh and after two years introduced her husband to the world. A lot of questions were also raised on her and Ritesh's relationship in the Bigg Boss season. When Rakhi shared her wedding pictures on the internet a few years back, everyone made fun of her.

gave information about husband

After this, in an episode of Bigg Boss season 14, Rakhi Sawant was seen crying bitterly in front of Devoleena and told the truth of her marriage. Rakhi told that her husband is married and has a child. In this season too, Rakhi shared her grief with Shamita that her and Ritesh’s marriage is illegal as Ritesh and his first wife are not divorced yet. Rakhi also said that after going out of the house, she will ask Ritesh for her rights and legally become his wife or else she will part ways.

separated paths

Giving a public statement on separation from her husband, Rakhi had said –We needed to make a strong decision. I wish Ritesh all the best for his life to come but at this point of time in life I have to focus only on my work and career. I want to keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for always understanding me and always supporting me. Significantly, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh Singh were also seen together in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15.

Told a liar in front of the world

It is interesting that when Rakhi Sawant shared her wedding pictures with the world, Rakhi was alone in those pictures. Everyone laughed at her that she was only fooling the world. However, Ritesh’s name was also on the bangle he wore in his hand. But no one believed Rakhi’s marriage and continued to make fun of her. But Rakhi said that her husband is not ready to come in front of the world.



