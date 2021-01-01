Rakhi Sawant’s Broken Nose: Rakhi Sawant underwent painful nose surgery after Jasmine Bhasin hurt her in Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi shared a video on her Instagram handle. In which she is seen with her skin expert. Rakhi also shared a thank you post while sharing the video with the doctor. Rakhi wrote in the post, ‘Dr. Jitesh Shetty has fixed my nose. My nose hurts in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Only a few people supported me.
Rakhi Sawant further says that Dr. Jitesh Pandey has performed the operation after the end of ‘Bigg Boss’. I am very happy now. Because I am free from pain. Many thanks to fans and friends. Fans have responded to the video. One fan wrote, ‘Nikki hated betel and jasmine after watching the video.’ Another fan wrote, ‘Rakhi did not stop entertaining in’ Bigg Boss’ even after suffering pain. You are really good Rakhi.
