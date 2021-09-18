Rakhi Sawant’s husband blasts Raghav Chadha: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Riteish supports her slams aap leader Raghav Chadha actress shares screenshot
‘I have someone who stands up for honor’
Rakhi shared a screenshot and wrote, ‘My husband has answered Raghav Chadha. Until now, people used to harass me by recognizing me alone. There are tears in my eyes today saying that I have someone today, who stands up to protect my honor and dignity. Thank you my dear husband.
Ritesh tweeted this
Ritesh’s tweets in support of Rakhi Sawant can be read here.
Read: AAP leader Raghav Chadha mentions Rakhi Sawant in his statement, actress says – Stay away from me otherwise
What was the whole case?
In fact, Congress leader Navjyot Singh Sidhu had made the statement in reference to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After this, Raghav Chadha targeted Navjyot Singh Sidhu and called him Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics. When Rakhi Sawant found out about this, the actress strongly criticized Raghav Chadha. Rakhi said, ‘Raghav Chadha, stay away from me and my name. If you do not take my name, I will take off your clothes. Mr. Chadha, you see, you wanted my name to be trending.
