Rakhi Sawant’s husband blasts Raghav Chadha: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Riteish supports her slams aap leader Raghav Chadha actress shares screenshot

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha recently used Rakhi Sawant’s name in one of his statements, after which the actress erupted. Rakhi said a lot to Raghav Chadha, now her husband Riteish has also backed the actress.

Rakhi Sawant shared a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram account, which Riteish did in support of her on Twitter. In these tweets, a Twitter handle named @riteshuk has given a candid reply to AAP leader Raghav Chadha.



‘I have someone who stands up for honor’

Rakhi shared a screenshot and wrote, ‘My husband has answered Raghav Chadha. Until now, people used to harass me by recognizing me alone. There are tears in my eyes today saying that I have someone today, who stands up to protect my honor and dignity. Thank you my dear husband.



Ritesh tweeted this



Ritesh’s tweets in support of Rakhi Sawant can be read here.

What was the whole case?

In fact, Congress leader Navjyot Singh Sidhu had made the statement in reference to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After this, Raghav Chadha targeted Navjyot Singh Sidhu and called him Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics. When Rakhi Sawant found out about this, the actress strongly criticized Raghav Chadha. Rakhi said, ‘Raghav Chadha, stay away from me and my name. If you do not take my name, I will take off your clothes. Mr. Chadha, you see, you wanted my name to be trending.