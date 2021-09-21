Rakhi Sawant’s husband confirms Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Riteish confirms Salman Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 15 15 says you will see me in the show

With the end of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, the producers have now started preparing for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on October 2. While many celebs have been confirmed for ‘Bigg Boss 15’, some are being contacted. Meanwhile, it is rumored that Rakhi Sawant’s husband Riteish will also be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Riteish Kumar himself has confirmed this in an interview with our colleague Times of India. Riteish Kumar has said that he will be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ with Rakhi. We will tell you that Riteish’s name was also discussed during ‘Bigg Boss 14’. It was also rumored that he might appear in the latter part of the 14th season.



That’s why it didn’t become a part of ‘Bigg Boss 14’

When Riteish Kumar was asked why he didn’t become a part of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, he said that he can’t be a part of the show because of his business. At the same time, when he was asked to share a photo of himself, Ritesh refused, saying that now you will see me in the show. Riteish is very excited for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. He is eagerly waiting to meet host Salman Khan.

Rakhi protection on social media

Riteish is currently in the spotlight due to his reply to AAP leader Raghav Chadha and UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit. Both the leaders had criticized Rakhi Sawant. After this, Rakhi Sawant shared a screenshot of some tweets on social media. Rakhi had claimed that the tweets were made by her husband Riteish in her support.

In ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Rakhi Sawant made many revelations about her husband Riteish and she always remembered him and cried. Rakhi also said that she married Riteish for money. Let me tell you so far that not a single picture of Rakhi’s husband Riteish is in the public domain. When Rakhi shared her wedding photos, her husband also walked away from them.