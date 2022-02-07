Rakhi Sawant’s husband was mocked on social media, so Karan Kundrra came in support in this way

Rakhi Sawant’s mystery man has been revealed in Bigg Boss 15. For the last three years, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh did not want to come in front of the world. But now coming to Bigg Boss, he has revealed his and Rakhi’s relationship. However, within a few weeks, Ritesh was out of the house due to lack of votes. Riteish now not only talks openly about Rakhi and his relationship, but also does live sessions with fans.

Meanwhile, a user tried to make fun of him. Actually, recently Ritesh had a live session on his Instagram. Sharing a screenshot of that live, a user wrote, ‘History has been made. 111 users came on Bigg Boss contestant Ritesh’s Insta Live. This is the highest figure till date. On seeing this post, Rakhi’s friend and Big Boss second runner up Karan Kundrra took the user’s class fiercely.

Karan wrote, “I know you are writing making fun of him. But this is not a good thing to do, brother. I have spent time with Jiju, he is also a human being like all of us, he also has emotions. Put yourself in their place and see, then tell me how it feels.

Let us tell you that Karan Kundrra, who took a stand for Ritesh, was harassed for not taking a stand for anyone in Big Boss’s house. Many times in Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan himself has told him a lot. Even during the public question, a lot of questions were asked about him not taking a stand for Tejashwi Prakash. However, Karan Kundrra has handled the relationships inside the house very well.

Karan Kundrra was one of the top three contestants on the show. Tejasswi Prakash, who won the show, is a very close friend of Karan. Both started liking each other in Big Boss’s house. Both were seen together most of the time in the house. Even after coming out of the house, both of them are spending good time together. Not only this, Karan also reaches his shoot to meet Tejashwi.