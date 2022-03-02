Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant’s sari pallu was not being handled well, Rakhi did something in the video that will not move her eyes

2 days ago
by admin
Written by admin
Rakhi Sawant was recently honored with the Global Fame Award. During this, Rakhi blew everyone’s senses with her sari look.

Actress and dancer Rakhi Sawant is known for her cool style. Recently Rakhi Sawant was honored with the Global Fame Award. Rakhi had done special planning to attend this event and now pictures and videos of Rakhi’s look are doing the rounds on social media.

During this, many videos and reels have been shared by Rakhi Sawant on her Instagram handle, which her fans are very fond of. Rakhi Sawant wore a sari for the Global Fame Award event, but how can Rakhi not add boldness to her look?

To bring a twist to the sari look, everyone’s eyes are stopping at the sport that Rakhi did with the blouse and pallu. While Rakhi remained the center of attention in the award event, now there is a lot of discussion on all sides of Rakhi on social media as well.

Rakhi Sawant has shared her reel during this time, in this video Rakhi is seen flaunting her look and makeup on Saman Puri’s song ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’.

Along with this, Rakhi has shot another reel after getting ready. In this, she is seen giving an expression on a dialogue. In this video you can see that Rakhi carried the pallu like a dupatta after the sari plates and flaunted her cleavage in a very bold style in a deep neck blouse.

Even during the award event, Rakhi has made many video reels. Let us tell you that Rakhi is famous for her style. Rakhi’s fans also know her by the title of ‘Im Queen’.

Rakhi wore a white base black polk dot print saree during this time which she teamed up with a golden blouse. Along with this, Rakhi completed her award show look with dark makeup. Rakhi also made a video in the car in which she is seen repeatedly handling her pallu.

During this, Neha Dhupia gave the award to Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi’s fun did not stop on the stage. In the Thanksgiving speech, Rakhi said that she has left the Oscars and has come to receive the award.

Let us tell you that these days Rakhi is also in a lot of headlines about her divorce. Rakhi Sawant recently announced that she is separating from husband Ritesh. After coming out of Bigg Boss house, Rakhi announced to end their relationship.

Rakhi Sawant is not just called the Controversy Queen. Sometimes she makes headlines about her marriage and sometimes she accuses her so called husband. Rakhi has recently entered Bigg Boss 14 and before going into the house she told in an interview that she has gone bankrupt and she is in dire need of money to run the house. He said that their marriage was a big mistake.


