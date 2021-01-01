Raksha Bandhan 2021: Raksha Bandhan Latest News Today

Shivraj said our sisters and daughters stay healthy, happy On the occasion of Rakshabandhan in Bhopal, women and girls tied rakhi for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “I wish all my sisters, daughters and nieces (on the day of Rakshabandhan),” Chauhan said. I want our sisters and daughters to be healthy, happy and strong.

The Chief Minister of Assam built rakhi in Mantri Colony Women tie rakhi to Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma at Mantri Colony, next to Janata Bhavan on the occasion of Rakshabandhan in Guwahati.

Nitish Kumar tied rakhi to the tree Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar celebrated Rakshabandhan in a unique way. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tied rakhi to the trees in Patna on the occasion of Rakshabandhan to create awareness about environmental protection.

Sister’s love on the wrist, father’s blessing

The Chief Minister of Goa tied the rakhi In Goa, women tied rakhi to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Ravindra Bhavan on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Rakhi was tied to the railway minister by security personnel Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav was present in Odisha on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. The Union Minister tied rakhi to a female security guard at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district here. READ Also Bihar News: Five children drowned in Bhojpur due to floods in Bihar's 15 districts

Rakhi was built by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami The girls and women tied rakhi to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister’s residence in Uttarakhand. The program was postponed by the Chief Minister after the death of former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. However, due to lack of information, some women / girls reached here. In such a situation, the Chief Minister celebrated Rakshabandhan with him.

Rakshabandhan festival is being celebrated all over the country. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted congratulations to the people of the country. Greeting the countrymen, the President said that all people should dedicate themselves for the safety of women while increasing their share in nation building. Chief ministers of various states are also celebrating Rakshabandhan. See in pictures how the Chief Ministers of different states celebrated Rakshabandhan.