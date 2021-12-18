Raksha Bandhan 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Raksha Bandhan Movie (2022):Raksha Bandhan is an Indian upcoming Hindi language drama family film directed by Aanand L. Rai. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 11 August 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

A story on the purest relationship ever.

Raksha Bandhan Movie Details:

Movies Name : Raksha Bandhan (2022)

: Raksha Bandhan (2022) Genre: Drama, Family

Drama, Family Release Date: 11 August 2022

11 August 2022 Director : Aanand L. Rai

: Aanand L. Rai Producer: Aanand L. Rai, Sonam Budha Sharmaa, Shashikant Sinha

Aanand L. Rai, Sonam Budha Sharmaa, Shashikant Sinha Production: Henil Bhavani, Kunal Borkar, Sushil Mane, Akshay Mavle, Ainesh Mehta

Henil Bhavani, Kunal Borkar, Sushil Mane, Akshay Mavle, Ainesh Mehta Writer : Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma

: Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma Music: N/A

N/A Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Raksha Bandhan Cast?

Akshay Kumar

Raaj Vishwakarma

Bhumi Pednekar

Sahil Mehta

Abhinav Gautam

Salim Siddiqui

Sadia Khateeb

Abhishek Sengar

Deepika Khanna

Preeti Mohil

Shuruti Kumari

Sahejmeen Kaur

Smrithi Srikanth

Raksha Bandhan Official Trailer

Raksha Bandhan Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Raksha Bandhan Full Movie in Google:

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.