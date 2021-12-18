Raksha Bandhan 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Raksha Bandhan Movie (2022):Raksha Bandhan is an Indian upcoming Hindi language drama family film directed by Aanand L. Rai. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 11 August 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
A story on the purest relationship ever.
Raksha Bandhan Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Raksha Bandhan (2022)
- Genre: Drama, Family
- Release Date: 11 August 2022
- Director: Aanand L. Rai
- Producer: Aanand L. Rai, Sonam Budha Sharmaa, Shashikant Sinha
- Production: Henil Bhavani, Kunal Borkar, Sushil Mane, Akshay Mavle, Ainesh Mehta
- Writer: Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma
- Music: N/A
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Raksha Bandhan Cast?
- Akshay Kumar
- Raaj Vishwakarma
- Bhumi Pednekar
- Sahil Mehta
- Abhinav Gautam
- Salim Siddiqui
- Sadia Khateeb
- Abhishek Sengar
- Deepika Khanna
- Preeti Mohil
- Shuruti Kumari
- Sahejmeen Kaur
- Smrithi Srikanth
Raksha Bandhan Official Trailer
Raksha Bandhan Official Trailer Coming soon.
