Raksha Bandhan Bollywood Celebs Siblings: Bollywood stars lesser known siblings

Akshay Kumar and Alka Bhatia Akshay Kumar’s younger sister Alka Bhatia doesn’t like fame. She is married to Surendra Hiranandani, co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group.

Aishwarya Rai and Aditya Roy Aishwarya’s elder brother Aditya is associated with the Indian Merchant Navy. He married Mr. Roy who was Mrs. India in 2009. He has two sons.

Preeti Zinta and Dipankar Zinta Preity Zinta’s brother Dipankar Zinta also stays away from the media.

Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma Anushka’s brother Karnesh initially worked in the Indian Merchant Navy and later joined his sister’s Clean State production. Together they made films like ‘NH10’ and ‘Philauri’.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Sushmita and Rohman have a very good bond. Both help each other when needed.

Ranveer Singh and Hrithika Bhavani Ranveer’s elder sister Hrithika may keep her personal life away from publicity, but her glamorous pictures remain in the discussion on the internet. The two have been seen together by the paparazzi several times.

Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Chopra Priyanka's younger brother Siddharth is a culinary expert by profession. He is very close to his sister. Siddharth runs the restaurant and is a partner of Priyanka's production house Purple Pebble.

Mallika Sherawat and Vikram Lamba Mallika’s brother Vikram Lamba also stays away from publicity.

The Rakshabandhan festival is being celebrated in the country on Sunday, August 22. The sisters tie rakhi to their brothers and wish them long life. Meanwhile, we are talking about siblings of Bollywood stars whom you may not even know about. He always stays away from publicity …