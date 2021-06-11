Raksha Bandhan in August 2021: Check out Rakhi date and other relevant details



Raksha Bandhan, popularly referred to as Rakhi, is among the most necessary festivals celebrated in India. This auspicious pageant is devoted to the pious bond between a brother and a sister. Sisters tie a thread round the best wrist of their brothers, praying for his or her lengthy life, whereas brothers take a vow to guard their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is often known as Rakhi Purnima, celebrated in Shravana month throughout full moon day or Purnima day. As per the Georgian calendar, it falls in the month of August yearly. Learn on to know the Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi 2021 date, timing, and methods to rejoice.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Date and tithi

As per drikpanchang.com, this yr, Raksha Bandhan falls on Sunday, August 22, 2021. The Purnima Tithi begins at 19:00 on Aug 21, 2021, and ends at 17:31 on Aug 22, 2021.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Thread ceremony time

Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony time is from 06:15 to 17:31. (Length: 11 hours 16 minutes).

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Aparahna Time

Aparahna time Raksha Bandhan muhurat: 13:42 to 16:18 (Length: 02 hours 36 minutes)

Raksha Bandhan 2021: How it’s celebrated?

On today, sisters apply tilak to the brother’s brow and tie a sacred thread ‘Rakhi’ on their wrist as a mark of affection and pray for his lengthy life. The brothers, in return, supply items and promise to guard her all their lives. Nevertheless, the day is widely known all throughout the nation, and additionally in Nepal. In keeping with legends, the origin of the Raksha Bandhan will be traced again to the day Lord Krishna was flying a kite and reduce his finger.

At the moment Draupadi, the spouse of Pandavas, was so distressed to see him harm that she tore a chunk of fabric and tied it to his bleeding finger. Krishna was deeply moved by this gesture and promised to take for her from evil. Krishna accepted it as ‘Raksha Sutra’ and when the Kauravas tried to dishonour her. With Krishna’s blessings, Draupadi’s sari turned infinite when Dushasana tried disrobing her. That is how Shri Krishna saved Panchali similar to a brother protects a sister from all evils.

