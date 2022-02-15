Raksha Bandhan Vs Laal Singh Chaddha is fourth Akshay Kumar Aamir Khan clash | Rakshabandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha: Akshay Kumar – Aamir Khan’s fourth clash

Release date has already changed It is worth noting that earlier, Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha were scheduled to release on the occasion of Christmas in December 2020. But Aamir Khan, requesting the team of Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala, advised them not to clash. Accepting Aamir's request, the team of Bachchan Pandey skipped the release date for Christmas. In such a situation, this time Aamir Khan cannot request Akshay again. So finally Aamir and Akshay will clash with their respective films on 11th August. By the way, Akshay and Aamir have clashed at the box office thrice in their entire career. See their results. Suhag Vs Andaz Apna Apna When Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar first clashed at the box office, they were not alone. Ajay Devgan was with Akshay Kumar while Salman Khan was with Aamir Khan. So if seen, this was the most interesting clash in the history of box office where the four biggest box office superstars of this time were facing each other. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan's Suhaag was an action film while Aamir Khan – Salman Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna was a pure comedy. Interestingly, Karisma Kapoor was the heroine of both these films. Akshay Kumar was live In 1994, Akshay Kumar won this clash of Suhag Vs Andaz Apna Apna. Suhaag had earned a total of 12 crores at the box office. At the same time, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's film Andaz Apna Apna flopped badly. The music album of both the films was quite good. But Suhaag was not only a hit at the box office, but the film was at number seven in the list of highest-grossing films of 1994.

Maidan A Jung Vs Baazi

Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan next clashed at the box office in the year 1995. On one side was Akshay Kumar’s multistarrer film Maidan – E – Jung directed by KC Bokadia and on the other side was Aamir Khan’s film Baazi directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Both were action films. The name of a superstar like Dharmendra was associated in Maidan-e-Jung and Karisma Kapoor was opposite Akshay Kumar.

Aamir Khan won

But this 1995 clash was won by Aamir Khan’s film Baazi. Mamta Kulkarni was opposite Aamir Khan in this film. Baazi had earned 8.8 crores at the box office. However, the film also received a mixed response from the critics. Many critics even called this film a mixture of many foreign films and their bad copy.

last clash

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar last met in the year 2007 with their respective films Taare Zameen Par and Welcome. Both the films definitely won the hearts of the audience. While Taare Zameen Par was a very emotional film, the audience was in awe of Akshay Kumar’s multistarrer film Welcome. At that time, comedy had become a very strong selling point of Akshay Kumar, which started with Hera Pheri.

Welcome to the blockbuster

Welcome was a blockbuster at the box office as well as the first blockbuster of Akshay Kumar’s career. Made on a budget of 32 crores, the film earned 122 crores at the box office. In 2007, it became the second biggest film of that year after Om Shanti Om.

