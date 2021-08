Rakshabandhan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her attractive pictures and messages on Rakshabandhan

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has greeted her fans on the occasion of Rakshabandhan in a special way through social media. The actress has also written a cute note while sharing her beautiful picture. Aishwarya wrote, ‘Happy Rakshabandhan to all. Spend time with your siblings, make this moment special and all siblings make this moment special for each other.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a post on Rakshabandhan



Photo shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Rakshabandhan post. She looks so beautiful in it. Aishwarya is wearing a black dress. In which her beauty is worth seeing.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s next film Ponniyan Selvan after a long hiatus. Her characters Princess Nandini and her mother Rani Mandakini Devi will be seen in double roles in the film.

Talking about the movie ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, it is a Tamil drama. The film stars Vikram, Karti, Jai Ravi, Jayaram Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in the lead roles. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. On the other hand, if we talk about Abhishek’s upcoming films, his next films are ‘Dusvi’ and ‘Bob Vishwas’.

