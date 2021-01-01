Rakshabandhan in UP jails: I was considered in UP jails Rakshabandhan: Rakshabandhan celebrations in UP jails

The atmosphere in the Uttar Pradesh jail on Sunday was very emotional for Rakshabandhan, a festival of brother-sister love. Brothers imprisoned in various prisons were allowed to wear Rakshasutra by giving gifts to sisters in the state. After which a large number of sisters who reached the jail on the day of Rakshabandhan expressed their gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government and the DG Jail for tying rakhi to their brothers. We tell you, for the first time during the Corona epidemic, the sisters met their brothers physically in prison.

More than 16,000 women in 73 districts of UP met their brothers

A total of 16,448 women from 73 districts of the state met their brothers and celebrated the Rakshabandhan festival, according to figures obtained by the UP police headquarters late on the eve of Rakshabandhan. Meanwhile, none of the sisters were brought back from prison. According to the data released from 10 major UP jails, the district jails are 445 in Lucknow, 678 in Kanpur Nagar, 298 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 344 in Prayagraj, 1398 in Ghaziabad, 103 in Varanasi, 96 in Moradabad, 1100 in Bulandshahr and Aligarh. In Agra in 712 and 1501, the sisters celebrated Rakshabandhan and met their imprisoned brothers and shared their joys and sorrows.

The DG Jail had issued special instructions regarding the Rakshabandhan festival

Meetings in state prisons have been closed since March 2020 due to the Corona epidemic. Currently, due to the rapid decline in corona cases after the second wave and about 90 per cent of the inmates in the prison taking covid vaccine, following the covid protocol at the government level this year, the inmates are expected to meet their relatives on the 16th. August 2021. Discounted. This was followed by the first festival like Rakshabandhan, when women were to meet their brothers. DG Jail Anand Kumar had given special instructions to the jail authorities about one day before the Rakshabandhan. He had said that the sisters who came to meet the brothers should be given full facilities on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Sisters in prison should be allowed to celebrate the festival under any circumstances by providing social distance, masks and sanitizers under the Kovid-1 prot protocol. He said that no sister should be disappointed by the prison door under any circumstances. As a result, the Rakshabandhan festival was celebrated in the jail with due respect, dignity and peace.