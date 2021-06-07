Rakshit Shetty’s next is about a dog journey and it’s just so CUTE





On Rakshit Shetty’s birthday right this moment, pure star Nani launched the teaser of his next 777 Charlie. The movie stars a dog within the lead with Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha and Danish Sait amongst others.

It’s Rakshit Shetty’s birthday right this moment and on his big day, the makers of his next, 777 Charlie have dropped a teaser of their movie and it’s the cutest video teaser on the web ever. 777 Charlie is all about a canines journey and how he meets Dharma. The teaser of 777 Charlie was launched by none aside from Nani. Speaking about the teaser, it’s all about a cute labrador who is on their own within the metropolis and searching for a everlasting house. He meets Rakshit Shetty although after a lengthy journey. The lovable little pooch has stolen not just our however the viewers’s hearts as nicely. Even the celebrities down within the south can’t cease heaping praises on the trailer. Together with wishing Rakshit on his birthday, they’ve been praising him for trying one thing completely different. Nobin Paul has given the music of 777 Charlie and the music within the teaser appears so good with the visuals. 777 Charlie is helmed by Kiranraj and produced by the birthday boy below the banner of GS Gupta below Paramvah Studios. Other than Rakshit Shetty, 777 Charlie additionally stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha and Danish Sait amongst others. Give 777 Charlie a dekko and we’re positive it will win your hearts too.



