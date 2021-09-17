Rakul Preet Singh Doctor G First Look: Rakul Preet Singh Look from Wild Pictures

Actress Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen in Jangli Pictures’ ‘Doctor G’, for which she has been garnering a lot of attention. Now the look of Rakul Preet (Rakul Preet Look in Doctor G) from this movie has been released. Rakulpreet will be seen in the role of Doctor Fatima in ‘Doctor G’, for which she has started full preparations.

Rakulpreet has worked hard for ‘Doctor G’. From learning medical terms, he learned and learned about the process of working in a hospital and surgical room. In an interview to our colleague Bombay Times, Rakulpreet Singh said about her look that she had to undergo several look tests.



For this reason, several look tests were given

She said, ‘We had to do a lot of look tests to get the right look. The idea was to make Fatima’s character as realistic as possible, so that we could bring out the most cherished quality of that character.



Preparations with medical experts

Director Anubhuti Kashyap has done his best to make the medical profession completely real in ‘Doctor G’. Special care was taken to make the artists comfortable in an environment they would have to deal with as a medical professional. That’s why the producers held special sessions for the film’s cast with experts in the medical field, so that the preparation could be better and the medical world in the film could see the reality. According to Rakulpreet Singh, this session has helped her a lot in preparing for her role.

Rakulpreet Singh said, “The shooting experience for Doctor G is very fun for me. Since I’m playing the role of a doctor, gestures and whatever the job is, it should look perfect. In order to appear on the screen, it was necessary to learn important things related to the medical field. My journey to become Fatima was amazing. I will always appreciate it. ‘

Ayushman Khurana in ‘Doctor Zee’

He further said that he really understands how much responsibility is on the shoulders of the doctor while treating the patients in the film. How hard is their life? Ayushman Khurana will be seen opposite Rakulpreet Singh in ‘Doctor G’.



The director said that Rakul is paired with Ayushman

Regarding the duo of Rakulpreet and Ayushman, ‘Doctor G’ director Anubhuti Kashyap told our colleague Itimes, “It’s always a pleasure to see two very good actors working together. We wanted an interesting star cast for the film and I’m glad we cast Ayushman and Rakulpreet. The duo is as fresh on screen as our characters in the film. The energy and chemistry of the duo will really appeal to the audience. The shooting of ‘Doctor G’ will end later this month and Shefali Shah will also be seen in the film.