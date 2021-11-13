Rakul Preet Singh first look from Chhatriwali release, She Will play as Condom Tester! Rakul Preet Singh’s first look from Chhatriwali released

News oi-Salman Khan

Rakul Preet Singh’s film Chhatriwali was announced a few months back and since then there has been continuous news of some kind about this film. There has also been a lot of discussion about the subject of this film as Rakul Preet Singh is going to be seen playing the role of a condom tester in this film. Now its first look from this film has been revealed. Rakul Preet Singh is seen in this poster and she has taken a big packet of condoms and the title of the film ‘Chhatriwali’ is seen written on it.

Will these stars attend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding? Guest list out!

Rakul Preet Singh has written with this picture .. “It can rain without any weather. Have your umbrella ready. Presenting the first look of Chhatriwali.” In this film, brilliant stars like Sumil Vyas and Satish Kaushik are going to be seen.

Sumit Vyas has been a part of many great web series. Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar is directing this film. Ronnie Screwvala is producing the film.

It is going to be a film on a subject that people are too shy to talk about. As soon as this first look is revealed, people’s reactions have started coming out from it and people are constantly talking about it.

Fans are constantly commenting and praising Rakul Preet Singh. After a long time, Rakul Preet Singh is going to be a part of a film and in this she herself is going to be seen as a lead actress.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Shahrukh Khan Birthday: Karan Johar shared the story of first meeting with SRK, Praised him by sharing a post Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actress Rakul Preet Singh first look from Chhatriwali release, Will play as Condom Tester! Fans waiting for film.

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:25 [IST]