Rakul Preet Singh Lip Surgery: Rakul Preet Singh Latest Selfie On Demand Surgery Spreads Rumors Users Responded- ‘Has He Also Had Surgery?’

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has been in the news for a long time about ‘Doctor G’, is now in the news for her latest film. Rakul Preet has recently shared a selfie, which has seen people saying that the actress has undergone lip surgery.

Rakul Preet has reportedly undergone cosmetic surgery on her lips to enhance her look. Rakul Preet recently shared a selfie on her Instagram account and wrote, ‘This post on demand.’



Celebs are appreciating, users are asking questions

Celebrities praised Rakul Preet’s glamorous look, while some people started looking at her lips and questioning whether she has undergone surgery. Seeing Rakul Preet’s angular jaw line, puffy lips and puffy cheeks, people suspect that the actress has undergone surgery.



Such a face is shown by the filter, people thought it was surgery

Rakul Preet used a filter to capture this selfie, which made her face look like this. Rakul also mentioned this in his post. Despite this, some users claim that Rakul has undergone surgery.

One user commented, ‘What is this? Did he have surgery too? Dude, what happened to the people of Bollywood? Let’s apply a good face wat. At the same time, some users commented after seeing a picture of Rakul Preet who she is.



Regardless of the trolls, Rakul will be seen in these films

By the way, Rakul Preet Singh has been trolled many times before. Sometimes she was trolled for wearing a short dress and sometimes for a smoking scene in a movie. But Rakul Preet always responded to the trolls and stopped talking to them. Speaking of the commercial front, Rakul Preet currently has several films from the South besides Hindi. These include ‘Attack’, ‘Konda Polam’, ‘Aylan’, ‘Mede’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Indian 2’.