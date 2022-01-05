Rakul Preet Singh rubbishes rumors of marriage with Jackky Bhagnani said Crap that doesn’t exist

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is known among fans not only for her hit films but also for her unique fashion sense. Rakul Preet has a lot of fan following on social media. Rakul has worked in many Hindi films along with South films. Along with this, with his excellent work, he has also created a lot at the box office. At the same time, these days she is also in discussions about her and Jackky Bhagnani’s marriage. Recently, during a media interaction, he has revealed about his relationship with Jackky Bhagnani and the rumors of marriage.

Rakul Preet had informed about her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani through one of her social media posts in October. He shared a picture of him holding her hand. Along with this, he also gave a big caption about this relationship. After this post, she got a lot of congratulations from the fans and now rumors have started spreading in the media about her marriage, which she has denied.

Recently Rakul Preet Singh spoke to News18, in which she told about her future plans. In particular, he has emphasized on the marriage rumours. She told in her interview that ‘she is currently working on about 10 films’. Also on the marriage rumours, he said, ‘The talk of marriage is a rumor and rubbish, which does not exist. Don’t bother me about this thing at all’.

Rakul further said that ‘I have learned to stop paying attention to this nonsense and keep working. I have been transparent in my life and whenever I have to take that step, I will be the first one to talk about it like I did this time too.

He also said that ‘I think people should not speculate and wait for the truth to come out’. Right now my focus is only on my work and I am only thinking about the 10 films that I have.

Rakul Preet Singh further said that ‘Some of these 10 films are pending for the last few years and she really only wants people to see her work’. He has established himself as a multitasker and workaholic and that according to him makes it easy to work on multiple films at once.