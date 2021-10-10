Rakul Preet Singh shares photo with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani on her birthday | Rakul Preet Singh surprises fans on birthday, shares romantic photo with boyfriend

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh is one of those Bollywood actresses whose beauty is highly appreciated. Today is the birthday of the actress. He has worked in many hit films in a very short career. She is also very active on social media and people like her posts very much. Meanwhile, the actress has surprised the fans by sharing a post. His surprise fans are also very much liked.

Rakul Preet Singh shared photo with boyfriend

Actually, on the special occasion of birthday, Rakul Preet Singh has narrated a surprising quality to the fans. Rakul Preet Singh has announced their love-filled relationship. She is dating Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani. A few hours ago, Rakul Preet Singh has informed the fans about this through a post on the occasion of her birthday. Along with this post, Rakul Preet Singh has also shared a love-filled picture, in which both are seen spending romantic moments.

Rakul Preet Singh announces love-filled relationship

In this picture, Rakul Preet Singh is seen walking with Jackky Bhagnani’s hand. Both are looking into each other’s eyes. This picture of a loving moment has been clicked from behind. Rakul is wearing a red upper in this picture. At the same time, Jackie is seen in an all black look.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote a love note

Sharing this romantic picture of her, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, ‘Thank you my love… you got me this year as a birthday gift. Thank you for adding more colors to my life… Thank you for making me laugh so constantly… We are going to cherish more memories together now.’ Rakul Preet Singh’s picture of Jackky Bhagnani became viral as soon as it came.

