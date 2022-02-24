World

Rallies in support of Ukraine held across Tri-State; NY, NJ, CT fear cyberattacks

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rallies in support of Ukraine held across Tri-State; NY, NJ, CT fear cyberattacks
Written by admin
Rallies in support of Ukraine held across Tri-State; NY, NJ, CT fear cyberattacks

Rallies in support of Ukraine held across Tri-State; NY, NJ, CT fear cyberattacks

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Rallies are being held across the Tri-State area Thursday in support of Ukraine after Russia invaded the sovereign nation, this as the U.S. remains on high alert for possible cyberattacks as sanctions increase in response to the attack.

New York City is home to more than 150,000 Ukrainians, the largest such community in the country, with pockets in Manhattan’s East Village and Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, and scattered populations throughout the five boroughs.

“New York City is home to the largest Ukrainian population in America, and our city stands with them and joins them in praying for those who find themselves under attack this morning,” Mayor Eric Adams said on Twitter. “The unprovoked and unjustified invasion of their homeland is an assault on freedom.”

ALSO READ | Gas prices expected to continue to rise due to uncertainty with Russia-Ukraine

There is also a large Ukrainian population in Bound Brook, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA has roots in New Jersey.

There, residents can only watch helplessly as they fear for loved ones and their home country.

At a rally there Thursday, the mood was somber — but their prayers were calling for strength in the wake of war.

Members of the Ukrainian Metropolitan Council had more to pray as jarring images of devastation and destruction come in from the nation they love.

They have seen years of abuse in the past and are vowing to stand against Russian aggression.

READ Also  The W.H.O. seeks a moratorium on Covid vaccine boosters so more people can get initial shots.

“How many times does the Ukrainian nation have to suffer?” His Eminence Metropolitan Antony said. “How many times does it have to be put down and buried and always rising from the ashes and rebuilding itself?”

The group of Christians say war is evil, but they are asking the West to step up its supplies of military aid to protect the Ukrainian people in their time of need.

“Russians are attacking without any consideration for the places where people reside,” Archbishop Daniel Zelinsky said. “If only they were attacking strategic locations, that would be one story. But now they are impacting places of residence where people live.”

They say America must lead the way to stop Vladimir Putin, because he is pushing the European continent closer to World War III.

“I cannot reconcile in my mind that in the 21st Century in the middle of Europe, you will have somebody behaving like this,” Zelinsky said.

ALSO READ | Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy

Meantime, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the state is “on heightened alert” against cyber attacks related the Russian military advance in Ukraine.

“We are on heightened alert with respect to cyber security and our own defenses,” she said. “Our thoughts are with the individuals that are under siege today.”

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.

READ Also  Ardeshir Zahedi, Irrepressible Iranian Diplomat, Dies at 93


#Rallies #support #Ukraine #held #TriState #fear #cyberattacks

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment