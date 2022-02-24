Rallies in support of Ukraine held across Tri-State; NY, NJ, CT fear cyberattacks



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Rallies are being held across the Tri-State area Thursday in support of Ukraine after Russia invaded the sovereign nation, this as the U.S. remains on high alert for possible cyberattacks as sanctions increase in response to the attack.

New York City is home to more than 150,000 Ukrainians, the largest such community in the country, with pockets in Manhattan’s East Village and Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, and scattered populations throughout the five boroughs.

“New York City is home to the largest Ukrainian population in America, and our city stands with them and joins them in praying for those who find themselves under attack this morning,” Mayor Eric Adams said on Twitter. “The unprovoked and unjustified invasion of their homeland is an assault on freedom.”

There is also a large Ukrainian population in Bound Brook, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA has roots in New Jersey.

There, residents can only watch helplessly as they fear for loved ones and their home country.

At a rally there Thursday, the mood was somber — but their prayers were calling for strength in the wake of war.

Members of the Ukrainian Metropolitan Council had more to pray as jarring images of devastation and destruction come in from the nation they love.

They have seen years of abuse in the past and are vowing to stand against Russian aggression.

“How many times does the Ukrainian nation have to suffer?” His Eminence Metropolitan Antony said. “How many times does it have to be put down and buried and always rising from the ashes and rebuilding itself?”

The group of Christians say war is evil, but they are asking the West to step up its supplies of military aid to protect the Ukrainian people in their time of need.

“Russians are attacking without any consideration for the places where people reside,” Archbishop Daniel Zelinsky said. “If only they were attacking strategic locations, that would be one story. But now they are impacting places of residence where people live.”

They say America must lead the way to stop Vladimir Putin, because he is pushing the European continent closer to World War III.

“I cannot reconcile in my mind that in the 21st Century in the middle of Europe, you will have somebody behaving like this,” Zelinsky said.

Meantime, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the state is “on heightened alert” against cyber attacks related the Russian military advance in Ukraine.

“We are on heightened alert with respect to cyber security and our own defenses,” she said. “Our thoughts are with the individuals that are under siege today.”

