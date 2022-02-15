Rally held for Asian woman butchered by stranger in random New York City attack



Leaders of the Asian American community held a rally on Tuesday in honor of the 35-year-old Korean-American woman who was followed by a homeless stranger in her apartment in New York City on Sunday.

Dozens of people gathered at the building in Sara de Roosevelt Park where Christina Una Lee was stabbed more than 40 times. People gathered to condemn the violence against Asians and the rising crime rate in the city.

Suzanne Choi, a representative of state Senator John Liu, said the Asian American community is under siege.

“Over the past two years, we have been repeatedly targeted by hatred, bigotry and violence,” he told the crowd. “But no matter how many times this attack happens, we will always speak out to draw attention to the injustice, the pain and the desperate need for government action.”

City Councilwoman Sandra Wong, who represents a district in Queens, said she could not believe that a group of activists and politicians were holding a rally so soon after a candle was lit in Manhattan to kill another Asian American for being stupid.

“We are here again, less than a month after many of us came together to mourn the death of Michelle Go,” said Wong. “How much more do we have to do this work?”

Go, 40, who worked as a senior manager at Deloitte Consulting, was hit by a southbound train in Times Square last month without any provocation. Simon Marshall, who is homeless, has been charged with second-degree murder for his murder. Prosecutors are investigating whether the attack was motivated by racial bias.

The homeless man allegedly chased the woman’s home, pushed her way into her apartment and stabbed her 40 times.

“We cannot be numb, and we cannot accept these crimes as a status quo,” Wong told reporters. “New Yorkers deserve to walk the streets without fear of attack.”

The group walked to the Lee building to place white flowers at a makeshift memorial.

Yao Pan Ma, 61, died eight months later on New Year’s Eve after Jared Powell, 49, attacked him in East Harlem and hit him in the head. Powell has been charged with second-degree murder as a hate crime.

Hate crime charges in New York City nearly doubled in 2021 compared to the previous year. Hate crimes against Asians increased by 343%, from 30 incidents reported in 2020 to 133 in 2021.

Lee, who was working as a creative producer for music platform Splice, was brutally assaulted at Nash, 25, at 4:20 a.m. after being followed in his building at 111 Christy Street in Chinatown.

When he arrived at his sixth-floor apartment, Nash ran after him and pushed his way, according to a criminal complaint. Moments later, an eyewitness heard a woman screaming for help and a man telling her, “Calm down, I have a gun,” the complaint alleges.

Five minutes later, police arrived at the apartment and heard Lee calling for help before he was silenced. Prosecutor Daphne Euran told Nash’s Argument Monday night that he had been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree theft and first-degree theft.

Euran said Nash had been accused of mimicking a woman’s voice, telling officers they did not need police before trying to escape the fire. Seeing an officer on the roof, he retreated.

At around 5:40 a.m., officers from the Emergency Services Unit lowered the door of the apartment and found the corpse naked and stabbed in the bathroom.

Nash allegedly groaned under his bed with stab wounds to his torso and shoulder and wounds to his hands and shoulders. A yellow-handle knife was hidden behind a dresser, prosecutors said.

Nash has an extensive criminal record in New Jersey and was out for release in the custody of three pending cases in Manhattan, including one alleging that a stranger slapped him in the face on a subway.

Euran said investigators are investigating whether Nash Lee was targeted because of racial animosity or belief.

Judge Jay Weiner ordered Nash to be held without bail. He will return to Manhattan Criminal Court on February 18

“Our whole town mourns for Christina Una Lee and her family,” Choi told the gathering. “We will remember him not only for the violent circumstances of his death, but also for the good life he led.”