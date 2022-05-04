Rally held in Albany in support of Roe v. Wade





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After the leak of the draft opinion signaling the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, rallies took place across the country, including in the city of Albany. The rally at West Capitol Park was organized by Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood.

Supporters of Roe v. Wade showed up to protest the possibility of it being overturned. Some of the leaders in attendance included Gov. Kathy Hochul and newly appointed lieutenant governor Antonio Delgado.

The 1973 case legalized abortion nationwide. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July. The draft opinion in effect states there is no constitutional right to abortion services. It would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure.

New York State codified abortion law in 2019, meaning it would withstand the Supreme Court’s decision if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned.

In New York, it’s legal to have an abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. After that, an abortion can take place if a person’s health is at risk or if the fetus will not survive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.