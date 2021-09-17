Ralph Irisari, Innovative Latin Percussionist, 67. dies on

Ralph Irizarri, a master of timbales who played in groups led by conga player Ray Barreto and vocalist Ruben Blades before forming his own famous band, died on September 5 in a hospital in Brooklyn. He was 67 years old.

His daughter, Marisa Irizarri, said the cause was multiple organ failure due to a bacterial infection in her lungs that led to septic shock.

Mr. Irizari’s virtuoso playing time placed him in the tradition of masters such as Tito Puente, said Bobby Sanabria, a percussionist and teacher who occasionally performed with Mr. Irizari.

“Ralph took the instrument and expanded on its possibilities to the nth degree,” extending it with cowbells and other percussion instruments, Mr. Sanabria said in a phone interview. But he refused to use a bass drum or add a drummer to his band who played a standard trap set.