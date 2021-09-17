Ralph Irisari, Innovative Latin Percussionist, 67. dies on
Ralph Irizarri, a master of timbales who played in groups led by conga player Ray Barreto and vocalist Ruben Blades before forming his own famous band, died on September 5 in a hospital in Brooklyn. He was 67 years old.
His daughter, Marisa Irizarri, said the cause was multiple organ failure due to a bacterial infection in her lungs that led to septic shock.
Mr. Irizari’s virtuoso playing time placed him in the tradition of masters such as Tito Puente, said Bobby Sanabria, a percussionist and teacher who occasionally performed with Mr. Irizari.
“Ralph took the instrument and expanded on its possibilities to the nth degree,” extending it with cowbells and other percussion instruments, Mr. Sanabria said in a phone interview. But he refused to use a bass drum or add a drummer to his band who played a standard trap set.
“If you close your eyes, you will say, ‘Who is playing the drums?'” said Mr. Sanabria. “Then you see this madman with his two hands, his sticks, a drum and a cymbal.”
In a tribute on his website, Mr. Blades described an important element of Mr. Irrizarry’s game.
“Irizarry’s hitting lesson is clear,” he wrote. “Not everything is pyrotechnics – we shouldn’t always fill the silence.” Mr Izzari’s time “conversed,” he said, “with a sense of syncopation, sometimes in whispers, the timing and rhythm always flowing, never repeated.”
Throughout his career – and especially after the formation of the septet Ralph Irizarri and Timbale in the late 1990s – Mr Izzari was clear about the music he wanted to play.
“I knew that Latin jazz that I wanted to do was about Latin rhythms organized under the structure of jazz,” he said in a 2015 interview with the Latin Jazz Network, a group dedicated to advancing music. website is.
Reviewing a performance by Timbalye at the Sklars Jazz Club in Boston, Bob Blumenthal of The Boston Globe wrote that Mr. Izzari and conga player Robert Quintero “attacked the music with incredible tempo and power, often at a fierce dynamic level. It starts from there and builds from there. He continued, “At the same time, his accuracy in negotiating the breaks and shifts that spice up the band’s arrangement was beyond condemnation.”
Ralph Izzari was born on July 18, 1954, in East Harlem to Puerto Rican parents. His father, Francisco, owned convenience stores, and his mother, Gloria (Sanabria) Irizarri, was a homemaker. When Ralph was 2 years old, the family moved to the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn.
When Ralph was 8, he recalled, his father got a set of wood to settle a $25 loan with a drug dealer.
“They had real skins, probably calf skins,” Mr Izzari told Latin Jazz Network. He and his two brothers made sticks from clothes hangers in one day and destroyed the skins. But years later, when his family moved to Ozone Park, south of Queens, a neighbor who had a conga and had assumed that Ralph knew how to play them, asked him to jam.
He retrieved the broken timbales, put plastic skins on them and played with the neighbor.
“I remember I hit Timble once and it was like love at first sight,” he said. “I felt something I’ve never felt before. All my skin felt it. It shook me.
“Two days later,” he recalled a trip to Manhattan, “I went to Manny’s Music Store on 48th Street and bought a brand new timbal, stick, everything.”
When he was 17 and gaining confidence as a timblero, he moved with his family to Puerto Rico, where he hoped to find music work. He got some, but he also felt prejudice against him as a New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent.
Mr. Izzari returned to New York in 1974 and was hired a few years later by Mr. Barreto, the dynamic conga player and popular bandleader. In 1983, Mr. Izzari became a founding member of Mr. Blades’ band, Ses del Solar, which recorded albums, toured and played at Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall.
“With four percussionists, two keyboardists, and a bassist,” John Parelles wrote in a New York Times review of the band’s 1985 performance at Carnegie Hall, “Sis del Soler is a stripped-down salsa group, sounding like a jazz-rock band.” Can do. Or both.”
When Mr. Blades decided to go solo in the mid-1990s, he encouraged the band to continue performing as an instrumental group and to maintain their name. They did this for some time, recording two albums until Mr Izzari decided to form his own group, Timbalaye.
In 2004, Mr. Irisari formed a second ensemble, Son Cafe, an eight-piece salsa dance band.
He recorded with both bands. They also reunited with Ses del Solar for a tour, culminating with “Todos Vuelven Live”, which won the Latin Grammy for Best Salsa Album in 2011.
Mr. Irisari remained busy with both his bands for several years thereafter. But in 2015 he received a diagnosis of inclusion body myositis, a rare degenerative condition that causes muscle weakness. This forced him to stop performing in 2018.
“He pushed until the very end,” his daughter said in a phone text. “It was a huge blow to him, but he had never shown so much pain—he knew that at some point his arms and legs would continue to get weaker and weaker.”
In addition to Ms. Irisari, he is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Jackson) Irizarri; his sons, Ralph Jr., and Marlon; his sister, Dolores Irisari; his brothers, William and John; and five grandchildren.
Mr. Irisari was one-minded about Timble from the start. As a teenager he used to practice in the basement of his family home, playing with the latest records he bought. One day, he remembered, he was practicing and did not hear his father going in.
“For some reason I turned, and my father was at the bottom of the basement stairs, and he was in tears,” he told Truth Revolution Records in a video interview in 2015, when the label was released. A Timbalaya album. “He had never heard me play.”
#Ralph #Irisari #Innovative #Latin #Percussionist #dies
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.