Ram Charan is bowled over by how THESE fans have made him proud; pens a heartwarming note thanking for them – deets inside

Mega Energy Star Ram Charan launched a assertion expressing his honest regards and appreciation for all of the fans who took it upon themselves to assist individuals who had been in dire want through the COVID-19 pandemic. The assertion reads: "I have been carefully watching fans step up and try laborious to present again to the society throughout this second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. From being the primary to react to misery calls to taking numerous initiatives, our fans did it with nice devotion."

With the coronavirus pandemic shaking the nation to unimaginable bounds, making individuals run from pillar to submit, a lot of them succumbing to oxygen deprivation, each Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son, Mega Energy Star Ram Charan, have risen as much as fight COVID-19 by beginning an oxygen financial institution to curb the disaster throughout Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Oxygen Banks might be monitored by his son Ram Charan and are stated to be dealt with by the Fans Affiliation President of the respective districts.

The tweet asserting the initiative got here with a caption that learn: "Within the present Covid scenario to forestall deaths from lack of Oxygen provide @KChiruTweets has determined to begin Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district stage.Efforts are on to make these operational inside a week's time. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiruForCovidhelp ." Learn it right here…

Within the present Covid scenario to forestall deaths from lack of Oxygen provide @KChiruTweets has determined to begin Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district stage.Efforts are on to make these operational inside a week’s time. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiruForCovidhelp pic.twitter.com/9aPU56rFco — ChiranjeeviCharitableTrust (@Chiranjeevi_CT) May 20, 2021

A number of personalities within the Telugu movie business additionally unfold the phrase. Take a look at some pics from the launch under:

Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan & Producer Allu Aravind garu at this time at Chiranjeevi Charitable Belief. #RamCharan#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/JKEpQVi4WQ — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) August 15, 2020

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have been actively serving to a lot of COVID-19 sufferers each emotionally and financially. Fans collectively echo that phrases can’t categorical the life saving assist the daddy and son duo are doing to society. What’s probably the most heartening to see is how Ram Charan is following in his esteemed father’s footsteps.

