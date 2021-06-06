Bollywood News

Ram Charan is bowled over by how THESE fans have made him proud; pens a heartwarming note thanking for them – deets inside

23 hours ago
Mega Energy Star Ram Charan launched a assertion expressing his honest regards and appreciation for all of the fans who took it upon themselves to assist individuals who had been in dire want through the COVID-19 pandemic. The assertion reads: “I have been carefully watching fans step up and try laborious to present again to the society throughout this second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. From being the primary to react to misery calls to taking numerous initiatives, our fans did it with nice devotion.” Additionally Learn – Sridevi, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara and 6 extra South Indian beauties who labored with two generations of actors from the identical household – view pics

“I want to sincerely recognize every and everybody of you for going above and past to assist individuals in want,” concluded the actor’s assertion. Learn it under: Additionally Learn – From Prabhas’ Salaar and Adipurush to Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Right here’s the taking pictures and movie wrap replace of prime Tollywood movies

With the coronavirus pandemic shaking the nation to unimaginable bounds, making individuals run from pillar to submit, a lot of them succumbing to oxygen deprivation, each Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son, Mega Energy Star Ram Charan, have risen as much as fight COVID-19 by beginning an oxygen financial institution to curb the disaster throughout Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Oxygen Banks might be monitored by his son Ram Charan and are stated to be dealt with by the Fans Affiliation President of the respective districts.

The tweet asserting the initiative got here with a caption that learn: “Within the present Covid scenario to forestall deaths from lack of Oxygen provide @KChiruTweets has determined to begin Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district stage.Efforts are on to make these operational inside a week’s time. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiruForCovidhelp .” Learn it right here…

A number of personalities within the Telugu movie business additionally unfold the phrase. Take a look at some pics from the launch under:

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have been actively serving to a lot of COVID-19 sufferers each emotionally and financially. Fans collectively echo that phrases can’t categorical the life saving assist the daddy and son duo are doing to society. What’s probably the most heartening to see is how Ram Charan is following in his esteemed father’s footsteps.

