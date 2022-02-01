Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s RRR release delayed by a week due to this reason | SS Rajamouli’s RRR pushed forward a week due to this big reason, to be released in theaters on March 25!

Respect to Puneet Rajkumar

All the distributors of Karnataka have planned to release this film of Puneet Rajkumar on a large scale. Therefore, by taking RRR forward, the team of this film has also given a tribute on their behalf. Let us tell you, due to a heart attack in the year 2021, superstar Puneet Rajkumar said goodbye to the world.

has been postponed seven times

RRR is a mega budget film, as well as the makers have suffered significant losses due to the postponement of the film due to Kovid.

The promotion of the film was going on continuously from November-December. RRR was scheduled to release worldwide on 7 January. The advance booking of the film in overseas has already started. But due to Corona, the film could not reach the theaters.

RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR features a stellar lineup apart from lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Dodi will be seen in supporting roles.

Release in 5 languages

Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) has acquired theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also purchased worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

The film is scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Pen Marudhar will distribute the film in the North Territory. This Telugu language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

