Ram Charan turning into a real-life hero against COVID-19 is strikingly similar to what dad Chiranjeevi did in the 90s – here’s how

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son, mega Energy Star Ram Charan, should not solely recognized for being stalwarts of cinema, but additionally for his or her philanthropy. In 1998, when Megastar Chiranjeevi was studying a newspaper, he got here throughout an article of a affected person sadly passing away as a result of mentioned affected person and her/his household couldn’t discover blood on time. Moved by the article, he instantly launched a life-saving landmark, the Chiranjeevi Blood Financial institution. It is no information that the financial institution has saved tens of millions of individuals throughout the Telugu states and in addition the whole nation. Additionally Learn – Completely satisfied Birthday Mohanlal: Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and others want the Drishyam 2 star – view tweets

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic shaking the nation to unimaginable bounds, making folks run from pillar to put up, lots of them succumbing to oxygen deprivation, each Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have once more risen up to the trigger to begin an Oxygen Financial institution to curb the oxygen disaster throughout Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Oxygen Banks shall be monitored by his son Ram Charan and are mentioned to be dealt with by the Followers Affiliation President of the respective districts. Additionally Learn – Andhra Pradesh followers pour milk over Sonu Sood’s poster to thank him for his assist throughout COVID-19; here’s how the actor REACTED

Chiranjeevi Charitable Belief debuted on Twitter yesterday, twentieth Might, to announce the similar. The tweet asserting the initiative got here with a caption that learn: “In the present Covid scenario to forestall deaths from lack of Oxygen provide @KChiruTweets has determined to begin Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district stage.Efforts are on to make these operational inside a week’s time. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiruForCovidhelp .” Learn it right here… Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information Immediately: The Household Man 2 trailer launch, Sidharth Shukla’s Damaged However Stunning 3, Tremendous Machi and extra

In the present Covid scenario to forestall deaths from lack of Oxygen provide @KChiruTweets has determined to begin Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district stage.Efforts are on to make these operational inside a week’s time. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiruForCovidhelp pic.twitter.com/9aPU56rFco — ChiranjeeviCharitableTrust (@Chiranjeevi_CT) May 20, 2021

A number of personalities in the Telugu movie trade additionally spreading the phrase. Take a look at some pics from the launch beneath:

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have been actively serving to a lot of COVID-19 sufferers each emotionally and financially. Followers collectively echo that phrases can’t specific the life saving assist the father and son duo are doing to society. What’s the most heartening to see is how Ram Charan is following in his esteemed father’s footsteps.

