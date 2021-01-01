Ram Gopal Varma after viral video Explanation: Ram Gopal Varma Dance with girl Video: A video of Ram Gopal Varma is going viral on social media. In this he is dancing unconsciously with the girl.
Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma had retweeted the video shared by a Twitter user’s handle. With this, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, ‘One of my videos is going viral on social media. I swear by Balaji, Ganapati, Jesus and many others, it is not me. ‘
In his tweet, Ram Gopal Varma named the girl in the red gown Inaya Sultana. Meanwhile, Inaya Sultana shared a photo on her Twitter handle. In this she is seen with Ram Gopal Varma and two others. With this he wrote, ‘This is the best and most incredible moment of my life. It’s my birthday. ‘
Picture of Inaya Sultana with her Twitter handle. In it Ram Gopal Varma can clearly be seen with him. The clothes worn by Inaya Sultana and Ram Gopal Varma in the dance video are both seen in the picture wearing the same clothes. Thus, the filmmaker’s explanation is pointing the finger at being fake.
