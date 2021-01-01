Ram Gopal Varma after viral video Explanation: Ram Gopal Varma Dance with girl Video: A video of Ram Gopal Varma is going viral on social media. In this he is dancing unconsciously with the girl.

Famous Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is often in controversy over his films and statements. Once again it has come under discussion. In fact, one of his videos (Ram Gopal Varma video) is going viral on social media. In this he is dancing unconsciously with the girl. After this video went viral, Ram Gopal Varma is getting a lot of criticism. However, he has given his explanation.

A video is going massively viral on social media. In it, Ram Gopal Varma is seen dancing with a girl in a red gown. At the same time, Ram Gopal Varma clarified that he is not in the video. He has categorically denied being himself in the dance video. He shared this video on his Twitter handle. With that he wrote, ‘I want to make it clear once again that I am not the person appearing in this video. I swear in US President Joe Biden. ‘



Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma had retweeted the video shared by a Twitter user’s handle. With this, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, ‘One of my videos is going viral on social media. I swear by Balaji, Ganapati, Jesus and many others, it is not me. ‘

In his tweet, Ram Gopal Varma named the girl in the red gown Inaya Sultana. Meanwhile, Inaya Sultana shared a photo on her Twitter handle. In this she is seen with Ram Gopal Varma and two others. With this he wrote, ‘This is the best and most incredible moment of my life. It’s my birthday. ‘

Picture of Inaya Sultana with her Twitter handle. In it Ram Gopal Varma can clearly be seen with him. The clothes worn by Inaya Sultana and Ram Gopal Varma in the dance video are both seen in the picture wearing the same clothes. Thus, the filmmaker’s explanation is pointing the finger at being fake.

