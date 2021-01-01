Ram Gopal Varma and Inaya Sultana Video 2: Ram Gopal Varma and Inaya Sultana Video: Ram Gopal Varma was earlier in the discussion on social media for a dance video with a girl named Inaya Sultana.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was earlier in the spotlight on social media due to a dance video with a girl named Inaya Sultana. Meanwhile, another video of the duo (another video by Ram Gopal Varma and Inaya Sultana) is going viral. Inaya Sultana shared this second video on her Twitter handle.

Inaya Sultana shared a video with Ram Gopal Varma on her Twitter handle. In this video, they are showing another scene of the same dance sequence. Inaya Sultana captioned it, ‘I officially share this video of me and Ram Gopal Varma.’



In particular, a dance video of Ram Gopal Varma and Inaya Sultana was going viral on social media. The video shows Ram Gopal Varma dancing unconsciously with Inaya Sultana. After this social media users started trolling the filmmaker.

Regarding the video that went viral on social media, Ram Gopal Varma clarified that he is not in the video. He shared this video on his Twitter handle. With that he wrote, ‘I want to make it clear once again that I am not the person appearing in this video. I swear in US President Joe Biden. ‘

Ram Gopal had earlier clarified that they are not in the viral video. He then shared a selfie with Inaya Sultana on his Twitter handle. Ram Gopal Varma also wrote, ‘Dancing partner in the viral video with beautiful Inaya Sultana.’