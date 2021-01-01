Ram Gopal Varma shared a funny suggestion for us with President Joe Biden on the Taliban

Well known Bollywood director and producer Ram Gopal Varma is in the news not only because of his films but also because of his statements. Ram Gopal Varma is sometimes trolled for his statements. Now Ram Gopal Varma has given a funny suggestion to US President Joe Biden about the Taliban on social media, which people are enjoying a lot.In fact, a few days after the occupation of Afghanistan, some bizarre videos of Taliban fighters surfaced. A similar video has surfaced showing Taliban fighters swinging on an old plane and jumping like monkeys. Sharing a photo of the same video, Ram Gopal Varma has given a funny suggestion to the US President.Ram Gopal Varma wrote in his tweet, ‘I have an idea for Joe Biden. They should build a huge bulletproof glass wall around Afghanistan and make it the largest international zoo. Money must be raised to see the Taliban so that the billions spent can be recovered in no time.

Speaking of Ram Gopal Varma’s films, he has made films like Rangeela, Satya, Company, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj in Bollywood. Ram Gopal Varma’s previous horror film 12O Clock – Inside Ka Bhoot was released which featured actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Flora Saini, Makrand Deshpande, Manav Kaul, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dilip Tahil and Ali Asghar.

