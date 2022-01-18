Ram Gopal Varma tweets on Dhanush Aishwarya Rajinikanth separation tells lesson from stars divorce

Ram Gopal Varma has made a number of tweets one after the opposite concerning the high-profile divorce of Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya and actor Dhanush.

South celebrity Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya and actor Dhanush’s divorce has been a sizzling subject within the leisure hall. Anybody who heard about this excessive profile divorce is surprised. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who’s within the information for his controversial feedback, didn’t let go of his probability to remark on this concern as nicely. Ram Gopal Varma has made many tweets concerning the divorce of stars one after the opposite.

Ram Gopal Varma gave his fast response as quickly because the information of divorce got here out, writing, ‘The divorce of stars does a public service to warn the youth concerning the risks of marriage. His tweet has grow to be viral very quick.

Ram Gopal Varma has tweeted extra after this. In one other tweet, he wrote, ‘Nothing can kill love quicker than marriage.. The key to being joyful is to like so long as love lasts after which as a substitute of being imprisoned in a jail known as marriage. Go forward.”

The filmmaker didn’t cease right here, however additional he wrote, ‘Love in a marriage lasts much less days than it takes to have fun a marriage.’ He wrote that it takes three to 5 days to have fun the marriage ceremony.

In one other tweet, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Good individuals love and silly individuals get married”. To emphasise his level, he wrote in one other tweet, ‘Divorce must be celebrated with live shows as they’re a logo of liberation; Marriages must be finished silently.

Additional tweeting, Ram Gopal Varma writes, ‘Marriage is the worst follow imposed on the society by our evil ancestors to advertise the continual cycle of sorrow and distress.’

Marriage is essentially the most evil customized thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a steady cycle of unhappiness and disappointment — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2022

Actor Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush introduced their separation on Monday. They’d been married for 18 years and have two sons. Of their assertion posted on Instagram and Twitter, Aishwarya and Dhanush wrote, “A tremendous journey of 18 years as friendship, as a pair and as mother and father and as nicely wishers of one another.. In the present day we’re in such a spot. Stand the place our paths diverge… Please respect our determination and provides us the privateness to cope with it…”

For info, allow us to let you know that even after the separation of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya final yr, Ram Gopal Varma made comparable remarks. “Divorce must be celebrated greater than marriage as a result of in marriage, you do not know what you are doing, whereas in divorce you are making out with what you’ve got acquired,” she wrote, “Marriage They’re made in hell and divorces are made in heaven.