Ram Gopal Verma Has Become 1st Director to Sell His Film Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon In NFT Market | Ram Gopal Varma’s film ‘Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon’ got the jackpot, the rights sold in crores!

Recently, after the success of the rights of Ram Gopal Varma’s film ‘Dangerous’, now the rights of his upcoming film Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon have also got a buyer of crores. With this, Ram Gopal Varma has become the first producer to sell a film in the NFT market. Yes, the film is in discussion even before its release. Because it is the first Indian martial arts film to be made in Indo-Chinese co-production.

Secondly, the rights of this film are 4 million U.Y. D dollars i.e. have been bought for about 29 crores, which is much more than the cost of this film. In such a situation, there is double happiness for Ram Gopal Varma. Who is very happy with this association and this change in the film industry.

Let us tell you that Tricky Media has bought the worldwide rights (except China) of this film. Which will be sold in #OpenSeaNFT for 29 crores. And where the dragon token will also be launched.

The Chinese version of Ram Gopal Varma’s Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon is titled ‘The Dragon Girl’. Which will be released on December 10, 2021 in twenty thousand cinemas in Mainland China. And the same ‘Ladki’ will be released world wide in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Not only this, a big event of Indo-China joint project is going to be organized in Burj Khalifa, Dubai by Big People and China Film Group Corporation, the production of the film, through which the untouched aspects of this film are shown in front of the world. Will go

The film will be released on December 10. Which is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and the film stars Pooja Bhalekar, Malhotra Shivam and Prateek Parmar in the lead roles.

