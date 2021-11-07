ram-insulted-in-haryana-tohana-saint-mary-dav-school-olympic-medalist-yogeshwar-dutt-angry-and-demanded-for-strict-action-against-schools-watch-video – Haryana School Made fun of Lord Shri Ram, Olympic medalist demanded cancellation of recognition; Watch Video

During the staging of Ramlila in two schools of Haryana, Lord Shri Ram was made fun of. This issue has been heating up on social media. In this regard, Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt has demanded strict action against the school.

Lord Shri Ram has been mocked during a children’s program at St. Mary’s School in Tohana, Haryana. To which Yogeshwar Dutt, the bronze medalist of the 2012 London Olympics, has given a strong reaction. Posting the video of this program, he demanded to cancel the recognition of the school with immediate effect.

Expressing anger over this video, Yogeshwar Dutt tweeted and wrote that, ‘Shri Ram’s character is synonymous with dignity, but ST. In Mary’s School, Tohana, it is a bad idea and mentality to make such a stupid joke and misrepresent the character of #ShriRam in front of the children. Recognition of such schools should be canceled with immediate effect.

On this post of Yogeshwar Dutt, many people supported his point and expressed their anger on the school. At the same time, a user named Kamal Singla commented on this post and put a letter and told that an FIR has been registered against the school. However, no official announcement has been made about it yet.

In this letter, action has been demanded against the school on behalf of Bajrang Dal. In which it has been said that during the play of Ramlila in St. Mary’s School located in Old Sabzi Mandi, Tohana and DAV Public School, Dangra Road, Lord Shri Ram has been made fun of.

This letter was sent to SHO Tohana in the name of members of Bajrang Dal Tohana Deepak Saini and Rakesh Goyal. In which it has been demanded that the principal of these schools, teachers and those who write the script of the play should be booked and strict action should be taken against both the schools.

Bajrang Dal official Deepak Saini told the media that it has become a habit of these schools to insult Hindu sentiments. In this case, pressure is being put on us to compromise. He expressed dissatisfaction with the working style of the police. According to him, even after giving the complaint, the police has not taken any concrete action in this case so far.

Deepak Saini also told that the Bajrang Dal had also demonstrated against the relaxation of the police. Slogans were also raised in this demonstration for the boycott of St Mary’s and DAV School.