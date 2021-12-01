ram madhvani on sushmita sen aarya 2 says Aarya is all about moral choices and moral conflict | Ram Madhvani talks about the signature element of Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’!

After emerging as one of India’s most entertaining thrillers with an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series, Arya is all set to foray into the digital space with Season 2. What makes it one of the most awaited OTT series is its surprising twist.

The key question that the trailer raised is – ‘Can Arya Sareen escape her past, or will her own family betray her again?’ Disney+ Hotstar, Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films are excited to present Aarya Season 2 starring Sushmita Sen. Created and produced for India by Ram Madhvani, the series is an official adaptation of the hit Dutch series Penoza by NL Film (Banijay Group). Arya Season 2 will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar starting December 10, 2021.

Ahead of the release of the second installment of Aarya, Ram Madhvani shares with us special elements of both the seasons. He says, “The signature element between Aarya 1 and Aarya 2 is the moral choice aside and the moral conflict that Arya faces. In the first season, it was whether she should protect her children. She sends her father to jail. And she chose to be a mother over a daughter and even a wife. That was her major struggle. In Season 2, there is again a moral conflict. In the trailer you can see that she is back now. Whether she leaves, what happens to her, what drives her to make some choices is the moral conflict and what creates drama and tension. That’s on the content front.”

On the form front, obviously now we shoot everything in 360. We don’t like to use three to four cameras. Now we are comfortable with all the actors. I think the great thing is that all the actors knew their characters. I’d say that was a bonus. They knew him enough to say “Oh, Arya won’t say that” or “Dauat won’t say that”. He knew his characters so well that it was a pleasure working with them.”

The second season of Aarya follows a mother’s journey in the dark world of crime and fighting enemies on her family and children. Will his family remain his strength or will his own trusted people turn against him? Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the role of Arya Sareen with actors Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani.

