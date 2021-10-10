Ram Mandir Latest News: Deadline for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Highlights The ground floor of the temple will be completed by December 2023.

The second phase of construction with heavy machinery

If the construction plan on the pillar fails, there is a delay

VN Das / Ayodhya

Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been accelerated. The work of the foundation has been completed. Now the foundation work of the raft is in full swing. The construction is being carried out by a large machine at night at a temperature of 25 से C. The deadline for completion of the ground floor work is December 2023. As soon as the ground floor is ready, the ground floor will be placed in Ramallah in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, temple trust officials say. Then devotees can see Ramal in the temple itself. Meanwhile, work on the upper floor of the temple will continue.

The base of the raft of the temple has to be raised to a height of 5 feet. Construction has gained momentum since the temple trust set a deadline for installing Ram Lalla in the temple. Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai and treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said the number of machinery used in the construction of the temple has been increased to dozens. Now huge machines are also being used. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya on 5 August 2020 and performed Bhumi Pujan. The trust then periodically reviewed the construction of the temple. The trust announced a December 2023 deadline to complete the ground floor work of the temple at its June 2021 meeting. With this, from the last week of this month, Ram Lalla sat in the sanctum sanctorum and announced to start darshan.

Video: ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ Actress Bhagyashree Jhali Sita, Video of Ramlila held in Ayodhya came to light

According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, all types of constructions are being completed expeditiously by setting a deadline of 2023 for the construction of the ground floor. Raft foundation work is targeted to be completed by October-November 2021. Work on the base plinth will begin in December 2021 with stone. It will have Mirzapur stones. The base plinth will be about 15 feet high. In April 2022, work on the main temple will start from the stone of Vamshi Pahadpur in Rajasthan. The Temple Trust had launched a fundraising campaign for the construction of the temple between January 15 and February 15, 2021. Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Sangh Parivar also cooperated in this work. More than Rs 3,500 crore has been deposited in the temple trust’s account. Apart from this, about Rs 50 lakh is being deposited in the temple account every month.



12 lakh cubic feet of stone will be installed in the temple

Champat Rai, general secretary of the temple trust, said the target is to complete the work on a 70-acre area in the temple area by 2025, including the entire construction of the temple. The entire construction of the temple will require a total of 12 lakh cubic feet of stone. According to temple architect Nikhil Sompura, about 45,000 cubic feet of stone have already been carved. The machine will be used to speed up the work of carving the remaining stones. In addition to the stones of Mirzapur and Rajasthan, marble and granite will be used in the construction of the temple. A strong wall will also be built on the side of the temple to protect it from the flow of the river.

Yogi Adityanath: Sometimes yogis taunt Vedanti about Tulsi and cow, find out why there is a dispute between the two?

If the construction plan on the pillar fails, there is a delay

The engineering team involved in the construction of the temple started the construction of the temple on a pillar. As an experiment, 12 test poles were constructed, but when the strength was tested by loading them, the poles sank to one foot. In such a situation, the plan to build a temple had to be changed. This delayed construction. After this, the temple trust and technical team, in consultation with the experts of the old temple construction technicians, started the construction on the old style and dug 40 feet deep to build the foundation platform on the five acre area. The whole temple. On top of this, a thick casting of 48 layers was done, on which the foundation of the raft is being laid.

Ram Mandir News: During the agitation, more than 2 lakh bricks came from all over the country, will be used in the magnificent Ram Mandir

The second phase of construction with heavy machinery

In the second phase of foundation stone of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, raft is being constructed by heavy machine. After this the stone construction will begin. This will take about 4 months. Dr. Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Trust, said that two boom placeholders have been installed near the sanctum sanctorum for rafting. It is an automatic machine, which is pouring concrete. According to Champat Rai, 15 blocks of Raft’s foundation will be built. It takes a night to make the block. After a gap of one day, the shuttering of the next block begins. In this way, the foundation of the 50 feet high raft will be ready in one or two months. Large tower cranes have been installed in all four directions of the temple, which will lift the stones. The use of machines will speed up the laying and joining of stones in the temple.

UP Assembly elections: The issue of Ram Mandir is not over yet, why are all parties starting UP elections from Ayodhya?

Ayodhya and Ram temples became election issues

The election campaign is intensifying in UP. Apart from the ruling party, BJP, Congress, BSP, AAP and Samajwadi Party have also expressed confidence in the philosophy of Ayodhya and Ram Lalla to start the election campaign. Events of all parties are being organized in Ayodhya. The BJP has started putting up posters of the Ram Mandir model at the back of the stage in the conferences of its leading organizations and adding them to its election speeches. Even in BJP conferences, prominent guests are being honored with souvenirs of the temple model.