Raman Dandian Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Girlfriend
Raman Dandian Born March 5, 1997 in Pehua Kurkushetra A Hindu family district in Haryana, India, currently 24 years old in 2021. He is Indian by nationality.
Raman Dandian He is very active on his Instagram account, keeps posting the latest photos and has over 11,000 loyal followers.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Raman Dandian
|nickname
|Raman
|Known name
|Raman Dandian
|Birthday
|March 5, 1997
|Year
|24 years (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Pehowa, Haryana, India
|Birthplace
|Pehowa, Haryana, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|entrepreneur
|Marriage status
|single
|Girlfriend / office work
|Scheduled to be updated
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Libra
Education, family, ethnicity, girlfriend:-
Raman Dandian Completed him Higher education from Tagore Public School, Pehua, Then he moved to Canada For advanced research.He completed graduation IT degree Started working at IT company In Canada.
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
Raman Dandian Is a serial entrepreneur who has launched several successful businesses in areas such as marketing, e-commerce, design and manufacturing. He is known as one of the best branding and marketing professionals in the world.He is the founder and chief executive officer of Raman Dandian Marketing Co., Ltd. Partner with clients to improve business outcomes.
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|Rs 3 Chlore (approx.)
|Monthly salary / income
|Rs. 3 racks a month (approx.)
|Home address
|Pehowa, Haryana, India
|car
|Scheduled to be updated
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|North Indian food
|Favorite actor
|Manoji Bargey
|Favorite actress
|Priyanka Chopra
|Favorite color
|black
|Favorite hobby
|Play cricket, listen to music, take pictures
|Favorite destination
|Dubai
|Favorite singer
|Sunoo Nigam
Measurements in the figure, biceps size, height and weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 8 inches
|Meters – 1.73 m
|Centimeter – 173 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 65 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Biceps size – 14
|Waist size – 30 inches
|Shoe size – 11 US
