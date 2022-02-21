Ramanand sagar great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra sexy bikini photoshoot viral. Ramanand sagar’s granddaughter Sakshi Chopra sexy bikini photoshoot viral on internet

Sakshi Chopra photo

Still Sakshi Chopra did not appear in TV or any film. Meenakshi Sagar’s daughter Sakshi Chopra lives in America. Totally she likes to live according to today’s generation. Where she has no qualms about looking bold and sexy in front of the camera. At the age of 25, she is wreaking havoc.

Ramanand Sagar’s granddaughter in America

Even after living in America, there are many people in India who follow Sakshi on Instagram. Sakshi is followed by 554K people on Instagram. She easily gets millions of views on every photo of Sakshi. It often happens that by taking the name of Ramanand Sagar, Sakshi has to be trolled badly for showing boldness on the pictures.

sakshi chopra hotness in bikini

In such a situation, even after being trolled, Sakshi makes a comeback in her style. Recently, in the picture of Sakshi that has surfaced, she is looking very bold in bikini. In this new style bikini, Sakshi is adding a touch of hotness.

Ramanand Sagar’s granddaughter in bikini

Many people have trolled her for the design of butterfly in bikini and asked if this butterfly flew away? By the way, let us tell you that apart from being a singer, Sakshi is also a model. It is expected that Sakshi will soon take the path of Bollywood. For the time being, you see these viral hot photos of Sakshi.