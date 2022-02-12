Ramanujacharya who attended the millennium celebrations took such a taunt on social media on the clothes of CM Shivraj

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the Ramanuja Millennium Celebrations in Hyderabad on Wednesday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the program with him. Mohan Bhagwat and Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Statue of Equality built in the memory of Swami Ramanujacharya. During this, people are giving their feedback on social media on the dress that CM Chouhan was wearing.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri wrote on Twitter that now make this garment permanent Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji. A user named Shravan Garg wrote that Delhi’s competition is not going to be easy for Yogi. A user named dharmanshu dhakar wrote that I think he is trying hard to counter Narendra Mishra’s image as a Hindutva brand icon in Madhya Pradesh.

A user named Vicky wrote that the leaders of BJP think that the public likes saints only. A user named Akhilesh Tripathi wrote that everyone should go to the Himalayan mountain and do penance. They have more than one material for that.

A user named Rajendra Rawat wrote that all politicians do this. The turban in the gurudwara, the cap in the mosque, the dhoti in the temple, their clothes in the tribal areas. There is some story behind it. A user named Siddharth Rai wrote that a comment on someone’s dress from the mouth of a hijab supporter does not look good. Shivraj ji does not have to go to school or college, if he wears it then it is his choice.

Jinesh Shah wrote that if this dress is made permanent then many will be in pain. Tears will also come due to that pain. Intolerance will also be seen because of the same tears. Think, you have to live in daily pain.

Responding to a user named Vicky Mandal, he wrote that the double standard is for you guys. On one hand they say that one has every right to wear anything and on the other they make fun of Hindu religious clothes.