Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge rescues 11 dogs and a cat from Passaic County apartment after owner passes away

14 seconds ago
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. – A dozen animals were rescued from an apartment where their owner had passed away days before. 

The Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge released pictures of the 11 dogs and one cat. 

The refuge says some of the animals had not left their owner’s side. 

🛑11 dogs and 1 cat rescued AT ONCE!🛑

In a joint rescue effort, RBARI and Second Chance Pet Adoption League rescued 12…

Posted by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

They were found when police made a welfare check, and officers were shocked at the living conditions. 

The apartment is being described as small, packed and unsanitary since the pets never ventured outside. 

They are receiving medical care, and will be available for adoption. 

For more information, CLICK HERE. 

CBSNewYork Team

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.


